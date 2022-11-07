How to enter the ruin and search for a strange jade plate in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact offers the players many ways to explore its universe, from challenges in domains to hidden caverns and mysterious ruins.

And while most of the quests are pretty straightforward, there are many challenging puzzles to resolve in the game. The “Treasure Lost, Treasure” questline is one of them.

At one point, the quest asks the players to “Enter the ruin and search for a strange jade plate.” But contrary to other quests, your map won’t show where to look, so you’ll need to read carefully the NPC lines.

Here is how to complete the “Treasure Lost, Treasure Found” quest in Genshin Impact.

In this step of the quest, the players are required to activate four strange jade plates. The first one will be marked on your map, but not the three others, scattered around the ruins.

The jade plate can be recognized as a stone circle on the ground, with strange scriptures floating above. Head there and select “Activate” to complete the step.

Strange jade plate locations in Genshin Impact

Here is the location of each jade plate, marked in red on the map below. Most of the time, the jade plates will be protected by various enemies.

If you don’t want to lose time, however, you can simply sprint your way to the plates and activate them, and then teleport to the next location. It will activate them even if enemies are around.

The strange jade plates aren’t too challenging to find. Simply find the nearest Teleporter and head there. When you have activated the four strange jade plate, you can go back to the quest-giver and you’ll open a ruin with rewards waiting for you inside.