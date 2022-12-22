You might have to clear some enemies, too.

Each region offers its own array of Commission Quests to discover and complete in Genshin Impact.

They’re one of the main ways to earn Adventure Rank XP and Primogems, as well as Story Keys. Players can complete up to four per day.

As the third playable region, Inazuma offers around 100 different commissions to complete. Some of them offer achievements, and some are more challenging to complete than others.

The Thundering Wilds is a Daily Commission from Inazuma. It will take players to a random small area where they’ll be asked to disperse Thunder Fog. The area can be located in Tatarasuna, Watatsumi Island, Seirai Island, or Tsurumi Island.

Here is how to disperse the Thunder Fog in Genshin Impact.

How to disperse the Thunder Fog in Genshin Impact

This Daily Commission can seem daunting at first, but it’s actually simple to complete. You’ll spot Thunder Fog locations by purple glowing circles, similar to Sakura Blossom nests.

To disperse it, you need an Anemo character. Simply execute an Elemental Skill or a charged attack to infuse the Thunder Fog with Anemo and disperse it.

If monsters appear when you disperse the Fog, you’ll have to eliminate them to validate the objectives. Most of them will require Electro counters, such as a Pyro or Dendro character. Some locations also feature small pools of water that can be used to lure the monsters in and trigger additional Elemental reactions. Once they’re cleared, you’ll be able to claim the rewards or move on to the next Daily Commission.