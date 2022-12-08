Genshin Impact players can get many rewards when completing quests and exploring the game’s various areas.

Some also reward a bonus item called a Shrine of Depth Key. They unlock a few special Shrines that are scattered in the areas, where you can open high-reward chests. In Inazuma, you can get 10 keys to open 10 shrines.

Simply interact with the walls of the small shrines to make the walls disappear and open the chests. They can give some precious artifacts, XP items, and more. Here’s the location of all Inazuma’s Shrines of Depth in Genshin Impact.

All Inazuma’s Shrines of Depth locations in Genshin Impact

Yashiori Island

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Shrine of Depth located between the Mine and the Serpent’s Head might be challenging to find. Simply teleport to the waypoint located south of the Shrine, and then glide west to find it at the foot of a cliff, as shown below.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Kannazuka

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Both Shrines located on this island can be found easily, as they stand in open areas. You’ll spot them from afar.

Narukami Island

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To find the Shrine located on an island west of Ritou, simply summon a Waverider on the north of the docks (location is shown by the red square above). You’ll easily spot the Shrine on the small island.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Seirai Island

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You will easily spot this one, also located in an open area.

Watatsumi Island

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Don’t worry, this Shrine isn’t hidden in one of those floating areas that can only be accessed using Electrogranums. Simply look for it on the ground.

Tsurumi Island

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Those two last Shrine of Depths are also easy to locate, as they aren’t hidden under any cliff or secret area.