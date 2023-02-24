Genshin Impact’s upcoming TCG cards are finally here, and one of them might break the meta

The meta might shift in the 3.5 update.

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo finally unveiled eight upcoming Genius Invokation TCG cards today, including three new character cards. They include Eula, Kujou Sara, and Kokomi.

Following the reveal, players immediately pointed out one of them as the strongest card.

Introduced as part of the 3.5 update next week, the three character cards will feature a playstyle and a role similar to their combat versions. But the one that caught the most attention was undoubtedly Kokomi’s.

Related: Genshin Impact Patch 3.5 trailer shows off Dehya’s abilities and story

Kokomi can deal Hydro damage while simultaneously healing the active character. Her Elemental Burst also grants a damage buff while healing the whole team.

Many see this card as the next go-to pick for Genius Invokation matches since she can do it all. Her abilities make her incredibly versatile, and a vital support to have in every deck.

Her talent card, Tamanooya’s Casket, unleashes her Elemental Burst when equipped. If players use it after they trigger her Elemental Skill’s effect, its use will also be refreshed.

Kokomi might be TCG’s next best support character

Used in combination with Kokomi at the right time, it can save your entire team and make a massive impact. Some players even speculated it will replace Genius Invokation’s best character support card, Mona, when it releases.

Although the cards are similar, Mona still offers more flexibility due to her switch enabler. It’ll be interesting to see how Kokomi will be played when her card is introduced.

Related: Genius Invokation TCG deck tier list: All the best decks in Genshin Impact’s TCG

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Meanwhile, Kujou Sara might be played as a sub-DPS with physical and Electro damage, as well as a damage boost for a targeted ally using her Elemental Skill in combination with her Burst.

Eula will be a pure DPS, but she’ll require some planning to be played efficiently, as her Elemental Burst will be most efficient on the course of several rounds unless players also use her Talent Card, Wellspring of War-Lust.

Here are all cards coming with Patch 3.5.