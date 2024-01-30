Category:
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s upcoming duel weapons character Chiori gets full ability kit leaked

Geo is getting a new wave of releases.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 09:46 am
Brown-haired woman wielding a sword.
Image via HoYoverse

Chiroi was revealed as Genshin Impact’s latest character on Jan. 29, and leaks have already shown off her full ability kit ahead of schedule.



Notorious Genshin leaker FouL shared the new character’s abilities via social media.

The leaker accurately shared the ability kits of previous characters, such as Faruzan and Xianyun, so this is likely genuine information. That said, Chiori has yet to be tested and her abilities are subject to change.

Brown-haired woman looking on the right.
Chiori is a fashion designer from Fontaine. Image via HoYoverse

Chiori was first seen in Genshin Impact Patch 4.3, so her reveal wasn’t a complete surprise for everyone. She’s a fashion designer who owns a shop in Fontaine’s bustling center. But she’s also a strong warrior, and the fact that she wields two swords is certainly unexpected.

As an upcoming playable character, Chiori is a five-star Geo DPS. According to FouL’s leaks, she will be played as a sub-DPS. The leaker explained that she uses both swords for her Elemental Burst but will alternate between them in combat. Here’s her ability kit, according to leaks:

  • Elemental Skill: She can summon a puppet that deals damage while delivering a slash attack. One more puppet will appear if there is a Geo construct nearby.
  • Elemental Burst: deals high AoE damage. She can switch characters by pressing the button again or boost her puppets.

Her damage will revolve around Geo damage and builds (like Zhongli‘s pillar or the Traveler’s rock), so she will work best with these Geo characters (not Navia) and be used as an off-field character that can buff others.

Genshin players expected to see a Navia booster because she was revealed alongside the Geo character. But it looks like she will be played with other characters with the element instead. She’s still in an early stage of development, so this should be taken as a grain of salt.

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.