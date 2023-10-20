New Genshin Impact leaks give us a detailed look at Navia’s kit

Genshin Impact players have already encountered Navia, the president of Spina di Rosula, during Fontaine’s Archon Quests. Fresh leaks on Oct. 20 revealed a bit more about what Navia’s kit will look like once she is released as a playable character.

As is always the case with leaks, take these with a grain of salt. Things might change and at the moment even the leaker’s opinions on this one are not entirely aligned, so keep that in mind. While we can’t link to the original leaks, they were provided by Uncle Chicken and Uncle ahq who have a solid leak history.

The leaks suggest Navia will be a five-star Geo Claymore user who might act as a Sub-DPS or a DPS on your team. Her gameplay will revolve around Crystallize shards (haven’t seen the use of those in a while) while dealing most of the damage by herself.

Image via HoYoverse

Her Elemental Skill (E) will make her enter a special stance where her umbrella turns into a gun to shoot enemies and absorb nearby shards. Navia will receive different buffs depending on the shard type consumed.

This means the team composition will rely a lot on the character elements. According to Uncle ahq, her current best teams include double Geo characters with Bennett and double Geo with double Hydro characters, especially the upcoming Hydro Archon Furina.

Navia’s Elemental Burst (Q) is a deployable cannon that works similarly to Ganyu’s and Ayato’s Bursts by dealing continuous damage to enemies. The ability helps with Crystalize shard generation while absorbing shards extends the cannon’s duration.

The last thing we know is that Navia’s constellations will greatly amplify her potential as the main DPS by giving her Geo infusion and increased damage. It certainly seems that with Navia, Geo might become more powerful and viable to use in the game, which is great since Geo was outclassed by pretty much every other element.

Navia is expected to be released in version 4.3 of Genshin Impact along with Albedo’s re-run and a dedicated artifact set. Both should make a great addition to your Navia team if you are planning to pull for her.

About the author