Baizhu and Kaveh’s release is approaching in Genshin Impact, and players will be able to grab Faruzan for free starting April 27. Here is how to do it.

Four-star Anemo character Faruzan’s release on Dec. 7 was overshadowed by Scaramouche’s, and many players missed her in the update’s Event Wishes.

Now, they’ll have a unique chance of getting her for free with the event “A Parade of Providence.” Those who already pulled her will also benefit from the event, since they’ll be able to unlock one more Constellation, too.

A Parade of Providence is an event focused on Faruzan. In addition to the character, it’ll offer other precious rewards, which will make it the highlight event from Patch 3.6, including a Crown of Insight and Primogems. Here is how to get Faruzan in Genshin Impact‘s A Parade of Providence event.

How to get Faruzan for free in Genshin Impact

Faruzan can be obtained through the A Parade of Providence event in Genshin, which starts on April 27 and will end on May 15. It should leave more than enough time to clear the content and get the event’s rewards before it goes away.

The event will feature several minigames that will successively release and offer rewards for completion. It’s still unclear how many activities will be required for players to get Faruzan, however. They’ll earn a resource called Gala Excitement by completing them, which will eventually allow them to unlock the character. Here is the list of the event’s successive phases, where more content will progressively release:

Act I: April 27

Act II: April 29

Act III: May 1

To unlock the event, players will have to reach at least Adventure Rank 30 and complete the Archon quest “A New Star Approaches,” the third Act of Liyue’s first chapter of the main story.