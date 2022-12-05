Faruzan confirmed as archer with AoE attacks in Genshin Impact’s latest trailer

She seems to become the typical Anemo archer.

Genshin Impact fans can already prepare for the next major update, which is scheduled to hit live servers tomorrow night and is called “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void”.

As most of the focus is set on the upcoming five-star character Scaramouche (The Wanderer), the developers have revealed more about the other character, Faruzan, in a “demo” video.

The video confirmed Faruzan will be an archer. She appears to have an Elemental Skill similar to Sucrose, bringing enemies into a vortex of Anemo power to deal AoE damage with her secondary weapon.

Her ultimate seems to be another wide AoE area using her secondary weapon, which looks like a magic triangle players can find in Sumeru’s ruins.

Faruzan is a character with an intriguing background. She has returned to an era she doesn’t know after disappearing for a long time. Technically, she’s over 100 years old.

Before her disappearance, she was a professor of the Akademiya of Sumeru and a member of the Haravatat Darshan. In the video, she reveals how much she knows about a variety of subjects, from puzzle mechanisms to elemental monuments.

Faruzan will be introduced alongside Patch 3.3 in Genshin Impact and The Wanderer, which is planned for Dec. 6.