Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks suggest devs are finally adding massive quality-of-life features

While exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact is mostly a fun process, some parts can be annoying to deal with. Players have been begging for many quality-of-life changes for years now and leaks for the Version 4.3 update seem to suggest we’ll finally see a few arrive.

One of these huge quality-of-life improvements is the ability to claim all Expedition rewards at once and send all of your recruits right back out again. Instead of having to claim and dispatch each individual character, following the Version 4.3 update, we should be able to do both with just two moves.

It’s similar to how Assignments work in Honkai: Star Rail, but even better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next major quality-of-life feature is an update to how Domains work. Upon finishing your first round in a Domain and selecting the option to run it again, you’ll now be teleported directly to the key in the middle of the arena rather than all the way back to the start of the stairs. This will make farming for resources so much more efficient since we’ll no longer have to run all the way down to the key each time we run the same Domain over again.

An auto level-up feature is also among the leaks for the Version 4.3 update. It can be quite tedious getting a character all the way to level 90, especially if you have all the right materials ready to go but still have to manually apply books to obtain character experience. But this feature will allow us to instantly level up any character to 90 if we have the resources to do so.

Leveling up characters will be much quicker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some kind of artifact recommendation system based on the most popular choices among players has also surfaced. This system seems to allow players to view which artifacts most players have equipped on a given character, not what the objectively best option is but whatever the most common choice among Travelers is.

Outside of these larger features, the devs also have some smaller but still significant improvements that seem to be in the works for the Version 4.3 update. Leaks suggest the enemy page in the Adventurer Handbook will be updated to have multiple columns of enemies instead of just one to make tracking them easier, we’ll be able to auto-add artifacts when creating a strongbox, and the artifact system will have some generally improved filters.

We won’t know for sure whether these leaked features are real until Version 4.3 debuts, which is expected to be around the middle of December. The leak community is usually fairly reliable, though, so even if we don’t end up seeing these features in 4.3, they’ll likely still surface in later updates.

Although there have previously been concerns within the Genshin community that the devs were treating Honkai: Star Rail far better, these quality-of-life improvements are a good sign the devs might be listening to Travelers’ desires and we may see even more adjustments in future updates.