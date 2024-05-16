Genshin Impact Natlan leaks: New map, characters, artifacts, and more

As Fontaine takes a bow and we’re ready to bid our farewells, a new nation in Genshin Impact could have a lot in store for us as its release nears: Natlan.

Natlan is an upcoming region in Genshin and players have been eager to learn more about this mysterious nation. Here’s everything you can expect from the nation of Pyro, including its map size, characters, artifacts, and more.

Bear in mind, data mined information based on leaks is subject to change.

What is Natlan and where is it located in Genshin Impact?

Across the Great Red Sand, a new nation lies. Image via HoYoverse

Natlan is one of the seven nations of Teyvat located west of Sumeru. It’s a highly anticipated region based on the Pyro element, inspired by South American culture. Just like every other nation, Natlan has its unique landscapes and its own Archon.

According to the leaks, the first part of the map of Natlan is equal in size to the entirety of Sumeru’s 3.1 version map. Though the first zone seems smaller than previous regions, it’s expected to have a lot of content with a strong connection to the story and its narrative, so you can expect the nation of Pyro to be very lively.

New Natlan characters in Genshin Impact

Some of the new characters may be the strongest yet. Image via HoYoverse

Every nation has its own group of characters that contribute to the story. There are currently several known characters set to make their first appearance in the nation of Pyro, and some of them have already been shown.

Iansan is a Natlan character featured in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview Act Five. The Pyro Archon was referred to as the God of War several times, and according to leaks she is taller than Furina. Upon finishing the main story of Fontaine, we also learn from Neuvillette that Natlan is a nation of dragons, and a powerful individual called Xbalanque lives there. Given how the notorious Fatui Harbingers always play a role in every nation, leaks say Il Capitano and Columbina will be featured in the fire nation.

New Natlan artifact sets and mechanics in Genshin Impact

New artifacts, new reason to grind. Image via HoYoverse

Besides exploration and new world quests, Natlan also brings new artifact sets that use a new mechanic, “Quick Exploration.” While we’ll have to wait and see exactly what the new mechanic is about, it’s said it will buff Hydro and Cryo characters, potentially changing the meta.

Additionally, Natlan will also bring big quality-of-life changes, adding all Sumeru artifacts to the strongbox. That way, Genshin players can use their Resin more efficiently while they farm new artifacts.

Natlan’s likely release date in Genshin Impact

Navia is one of the best written characters in Fontaine. Image via HoYoverse

While players are having a blast with all the content in Genshin’s 4.6 version, no official release date for the Natlan update has been shared by HoYoverse yet.

However, given big Genshin updates like these usually come once a year and follow the usual pattern of eight patches per version of each nation, Natlan should be released at the end of August 2024. This means players can expect to see big announcements in the next few months.

