Furina’s Genshin Impact trailer is a showstopper—and players can’t get enough of it

On Nov. 7, 2023, Furina’s character demonstration trailer debuted ahead of her official release and it might be Genshin Impact’s most chaotic and unique showcase yet.

The trailer starts by introducing Furina as “Fontaine’s biggest celebrity” before she takes over as the director for the rest of the video and it descends into absolute chaos. As she’s putting on her show, Furina executes many surprising performances with one of the boldest ones being her posing as the other four playable Archons.

She wields Venti’s signature harp alongside the teal color of Anemo, throws money to the crowd to represent Zhongli with the golden color of Geo, mediates eternally as Raiden Shogun with Electro’s signature purple, and swings playfully as Nahida does in her idle animation alongside green representing Dendro.

While impersonating the other Archons is by far one of the biggest highlights players can’t stop talking about, the rest of Furina’s trailer is packed with more chaos in every scene that plays.

Another piece of the trailer follows Furina as she has iconic Teyvat recruits reenact scenes you might remember from past adventures. Fatui Harbinger Tartaglia makes a daring escape from some angry Melusine echoing the time we made a quick escape from some Liyue guards and ran into him for the first time.

Meanwhile, Neuvillette switches from his role as Chief Justice to being the one on trial as he is grabbed by Spina di Rosula agents and Navia looks on in a scene mimicking the time the Traveler faced La Signora to try and stop her from stealing Venti’s Gnosis and was held back by Fatui.

Furina also has iconic characters perform some pretty intense combat that’s quite different from their usual style in her trailer. Tartaglia decides to epically drop-kick one enemy and punch another, Neuvillette knees a foe instead of using his usual water cannon, and Lyney attacks someone who is already down on the ground curled up in terror.

Combat in Genshin is usually pretty hands-off in favor of weaponry, but Furina’s directional choices for her trailer place everyone directly at the center using no weapons at all. It certainly makes for a much more dramatic experience, which is exactly what the theatrical Archon Furina would want.

The trailer culminates with Furina and the rest of the primary cast of the Fontaine Archon storyline posing happily as the show concludes. It’s clear Furina is having the time of her life with this trailer, and fans are absolutely loving it too.

It seems like the finale of the Fontaine Archon quest will be an epic one. Image via miHoYo

Furina’s debut will be accompanied by the finale of Fontaine’s Archon quest, so all of the chaos she creates in her trailer might be alluding to what will happen next in the storyline. The Fontaine finale is sure to be one epic show since as her trailer demonstrates, Furina would never allow for anything less.

The debut run of Furina’s “Chanson of Many Waters” banner will launch on Nov. 7 or Nov. 8 depending on your timezone. The Hydro Archon of Fontaine will then be available for about three weeks, so be sure to pull for her during this time if you want to recruit Genshin’s most unpredictable Archon yet.