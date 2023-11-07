Furina’s Genshin Impact trailer is a showstopper—and players can’t get enough of it

She's truly an agent of chaos.

Furina smiling and watching over her three summoned sea creature allies as they put on a show.
Image via miHoYo

On Nov. 7, 2023, Furina’s character demonstration trailer debuted ahead of her official release and it might be Genshin Impact’s most chaotic and unique showcase yet.

The trailer starts by introducing Furina as “Fontaine’s biggest celebrity” before she takes over as the director for the rest of the video and it descends into absolute chaos. As she’s putting on her show, Furina executes many surprising performances with one of the boldest ones being her posing as the other four playable Archons.

She wields Venti’s signature harp alongside the teal color of Anemo, throws money to the crowd to represent Zhongli with the golden color of Geo, mediates eternally as Raiden Shogun with Electro’s signature purple, and swings playfully as Nahida does in her idle animation alongside green representing Dendro.

Furina Posing as the Other Archons in the Recent Demo
byu/TebiTebiTebi inGenshin_Impact

While impersonating the other Archons is by far one of the biggest highlights players can’t stop talking about, the rest of Furina’s trailer is packed with more chaos in every scene that plays.

Another piece of the trailer follows Furina as she has iconic Teyvat recruits reenact scenes you might remember from past adventures. Fatui Harbinger Tartaglia makes a daring escape from some angry Melusine echoing the time we made a quick escape from some Liyue guards and ran into him for the first time.

Meanwhile, Neuvillette switches from his role as Chief Justice to being the one on trial as he is grabbed by Spina di Rosula agents and Navia looks on in a scene mimicking the time the Traveler faced La Signora to try and stop her from stealing Venti’s Gnosis and was held back by Fatui.

Furina re-enacting some of traveller’s journey.
byu/Gargooner inGenshin_Impact

Furina also has iconic characters perform some pretty intense combat that’s quite different from their usual style in her trailer. Tartaglia decides to epically drop-kick one enemy and punch another, Neuvillette knees a foe instead of using his usual water cannon, and Lyney attacks someone who is already down on the ground curled up in terror.

Combat in Genshin is usually pretty hands-off in favor of weaponry, but Furina’s directional choices for her trailer place everyone directly at the center using no weapons at all. It certainly makes for a much more dramatic experience, which is exactly what the theatrical Archon Furina would want.

What is happening in the Furina Demo?! Does she like this kind of performance?
byu/MeteorFalcon inGenshin_Impact

The trailer culminates with Furina and the rest of the primary cast of the Fontaine Archon storyline posing happily as the show concludes. It’s clear Furina is having the time of her life with this trailer, and fans are absolutely loving it too.

Furina standing with her arms in the air plus many other playable characters and enemies all gathered around a fountain posing after performing.
It seems like the finale of the Fontaine Archon quest will be an epic one. Image via miHoYo

Furina’s debut will be accompanied by the finale of Fontaine’s Archon quest, so all of the chaos she creates in her trailer might be alluding to what will happen next in the storyline. The Fontaine finale is sure to be one epic show since as her trailer demonstrates, Furina would never allow for anything less.

Related

Genshin Impact characters refuse to take dying seriously—and the results are hilarious
Genshin Impact tier list: Best and worst characters ranked

The debut run of Furina’s “Chanson of Many Waters” banner will launch on Nov. 7 or Nov. 8 depending on your timezone. The Hydro Archon of Fontaine will then be available for about three weeks, so be sure to pull for her during this time if you want to recruit Genshin’s most unpredictable Archon yet.

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

Latest Articles