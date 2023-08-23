The tour will come to 12 different cities, several times each.

Genshin Impact has announced touring the world from October 2023 to September 2024, bringing the music of Teyvat’s various regions to 12 cities around the world.

The announcement was made during the Gamescom convention on Aug. 22, alongside Fontaine’s new gameplay trailer. Although the full schedule and list of songs performed have yet to be revealed, the developer mentioned bringing the unique atmosphere of each region of Teyvar to light in the performance.

It’ll be performed by a dedicated orchestra conducted by Eric Roth and Arnie Roth, who worked on previous video games concert performances, such as Final Fantasy. It’s been described as a “dynamic multimedia production,” which hints at some visual features in addition to the music performance.

Here is all the information we have on the Genshin Impact concert tour from October 2023 to September 2024.

Genshin Impact concert: All venues, dates, ticket information

The concert will come to 12 different cities worldwide, with several performances planned for each of them. Although the tour will stretch for almost a full year, the schedule will be packed for the orchestra.

It’ll also be accessible to all players, even those who won’t be able to attend the concerts in person, with a global livestream on Twitch and YouTube. Those who cannot watch it live will also be able to discover the performance in VOD.

Genshin Impact tour: List of Americas and Europe performances

The concert will tour in the United Kingdom and Germany for Europe and will travel to several cities in the United States and Mexico. The rest of the performances will be held in Asia —including Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Related: Genshin Impact 4.0 achievements: Every achievement added in the 4.0 update

Latin America

Mexico Guadalajara, Oct. 13 (tickets on sale on Aug. 24, at 10am CT) Aug. 24, 2024



United-States

Boston Oct. 28 (tickets on sale on Aug. 25, at 9am CT) Aug. 25, 2024

Los Angeles Nov. 19 (tickets on sale on Aug. 25, at 9am CT) Aug. 25, 2024

New-York City Jan. 13 (tickets on sale on Aug. 24, at 10am CT), two performances Aug. 24, 2024

Chicago Jan. 7, 2024 (tickets on sale on Aug. 25, at 9am CT), two performances Aug. 25, 2024



Europe

London, United-Kingdom Jan. 11, 2024 Aug. 30, 2024

Düsseldorf, Germany Jan. 20, 2024 (tickets on sale Aug. 25, at 3pm CEST) Aug. 30, 2024



How to get tickets to Genshin Impact concerts

Tickets will go on sale roughly two to three months before the performance,. That might change depending on the country and individual venue ticketing policies, though.

At the time of the announcement, tickets for nine performances saw their launch date and hour listed. A website dedicated to the Genshin Impact concerts was launched to redirect to each ticketing platform, with the official list of performances and ticket sale schedules updated.

This article will be updated when information on the livestream date and setlist are revealed.

About the author