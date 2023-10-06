Best weapons for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Fontaine’s Chief Justice Neuvillette is one of the most powerful damage dealers you can deploy in Genshin Impact.

You’ll find Neuvillette’s DPS abilities to be extremely consistent, reliable, and brutal no matter how you build him, but the Hydro Dragon will become even more impressive when you equip him with the best weapon you can get.

What’s the best weapon for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact?

The best weapon for Neuvillette is one that enhances his DPS abilities by increasing his overall damage output. Neuvillette is only suited for a role as a primary damage dealer who spends most of his time active on the battlefield fighting any foes you come across, so regardless of what your Neuvillette team composition looks like you should still be building him for a DPS role.

Neuvillette’s best weapon in Genshin Impact

The best weapon you can equip Neuvillette with is his signature five-star Tome of the Eternal Flow catalyst. This weapon was designed specifically with his skills and abilities in mind, so no other weapon comes even close to fitting him as well as this one does.

This weapon enhances the most important aspects of Neuvillette’s skillset which includes his charged attack and his health points.

His elemental burst is quite a showstopper. Image via miHoYo

Best five-star catalysts for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

The best five-star catalyst you can grant Neuvillette is Tome of the Eternal Flow, but there are a couple of other viable choices for him too if you can’t obtain his signature weapon.

Tome of the Eternal Flow

Neuvillette’s signature catalyst has the “Aeon Wave” ability which increases health points by 16 percent. Whenever the current health points are raised or lowered, charged attack damage is raised by 14 percent for four seconds. This can stack up to three times and can be activated once every 0.3 seconds.

When three stacks are present or a third stack’s duration is refreshed, eight energy is restored. This energy restoration can be activated once every 12 seconds. The Tome of the Eternal Flow also features buildable critical damage which is perfect for enhancing Neuvillette’s DPS skillset.

The most powerful aspect of Neuvillette’s skillset is his brutal Hydro cannon created by his charged attack, so this weapon is excellent for amplifying this ability. It also raises his health points, which is what all of his abilities scale off, so it’s an overall perfect fit for him.

The Hydro Dragon uses a powerful cannon to take out enemies with ease. Image via miHoYo

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The “Boundless Blessing” ability raises movement speed by 10 percent which will allow the team to move around significantly faster. While in a battle, elemental damage receives an eight percent bonus every four seconds. This ability can stack up to four times and lasts until the equipping character falls in battle or leaves combat.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds has critical rate as its secondary statistic which is one of the most essential areas to build for a DPS.

Jadefall’s Splendor

For the three seconds following an elemental burst being used or a shield being created, the “Primordial Jade Regalia” causes the wearer to gain the Primordial Jade Regalia effect. This effect restores 4.5 energy every 2.5 seconds and generates a 0.3 percent elemental damage bonus for every 1,000 health points the equipping recruit possesses for up to 12 percent total. This effect can be activated regardless of whether the equipping character is on the field.

The Jadefall’s Splendor catalyst features health points as its buildable statistic, which is what Neuvillette scales off, so it’s a solid option for him. The one major drawback is that he won’t create shields so the effect will only be activated when he uses his burst, but the health points this weapon does grant are quite powerful for him.

Best four-star catalysts for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

If you can’t obtain a five-star catalyst for Neuvillette then the best four-star choice for him is Sacrificial Jade if you are willing to carefully manage how much you play him or The Widsith if you want a more reliable option.

Sacrificial Jade

When the wearer is not on the field for more than five seconds, the “Jade Circulation” ability causes their maximum health points to be raised by 32 percent and their elemental mastery to be increased by 40. These effects are dismissed when the equipping character has been on the field for 10 seconds.

The Sacrificial Jade catalyst also builds Neuvillette’s critical rate to make him a more effective damage dealer. This weapon is exclusively available on the Battle Pass, so you might need to choose another one if you don’t purchase it.

Neuvillette is one of the strongest DPS units you can obtain. Image via miHoYo

The Widsith

The “Debut” ability grants the wearer a different theme song each time they take the battlefield. Each theme song lasts for 10 seconds and this effect can be activated once every 30 seconds.

If the theme song is Recitative , then attack is raised by 60 percent.

, then attack is raised by 60 percent. If the theme song is Aria , then all elemental damage is raised by 48 percent.

, then all elemental damage is raised by 48 percent. If the theme song is Interlude, then elemental mastery is raised by 240.

The Widsith also grants Neuvillette buildable critical damage.

Prototype Amber

When an elemental burst is used, the “Gilding” effect is activated to regenerate four energy every two seconds for a total of six seconds. All party members regenerate four percent of their health points every two seconds across the six-second period.

This catalyst features health points as its secondary statistic which will allow Neuvillette’s abilities to become more effective and increase his overall longevity.

Neuvillette is Fontaine’s Chief Justice and spends a lot of time in the courtroom because of this. Image via miHoYo

Mappa Mare

If you’re going to have a very elemental reaction-focused team for Neuvillette, Mappa Mare is a strong option for him. The “Infusion Scroll” ability grants an eight percent elemental damage bonus for 10 seconds after an elemental reaction has been activated. This can stack up to two times.

Along with the boost to elemental reactions this catalyst provides, Mappa Mare also has buildable elemental mastery which adds another boost to an elemental reaction-based team.

Best three-star catalysts for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

There aren’t really any great three-star options for Neuvillette, but Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is an acceptable placeholder for him until you are able to obtain a weapon of a higher rarity for him.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

The “Heritage” ability increases the attack of a character by 24 percent for 10 seconds after you swap who is active on the battlefield. This effect can only be activated once every 20 seconds.

This catalyst also has buildable health points for Neuvillette.

About the author