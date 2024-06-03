Thoma is a four-star character in Genshin Impact, and just like he’s a great housekeeper for the Kamisato Clan, he’s also a strong unit to have on your team.

To make full use of his abilities, here’s the best Thoma build in Genshin Impact.

How to build Thoma in Genshin Impact

He’s the best housekeeper you can find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thoma is a Pyro sub-DPS in Genshin, but he can also function as a support. While he wasn’t very strong in the beginning, his value increased significantly with the release of Sumeru. Thoma is now a powerful and useful sub-DPS who shines in Burgeon teams. He has slow Pyro application, which is perfect for Dendro team comps, and he provides a decent shield with his Elemental Skill. Once regarded as one of the worst characters in Genshin, Thoma is now better than ever, but to make full use of him, you need to equip him with good weapons, artifacts, and level up his talents.

Weapons

Give him the best gear, and watch the magic happen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thoma is a Pyro Polearm user that deals Pyro damage with his Elemental Burst and Skill. Since he performs best in Dendro teams, he wants a lot of Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge, and luckily there are a ton of weapons with those stats. Here are the best Polearms for Thoma in Genshin:

Kitain Cross Spear (four-star)

Dragon’s Bane (four-star)

Moonpiercer (four-star)

Favonius Lance (four-star)

Kitain Cross Spear is a craftable weapon from Inazuma, and thanks to its synergy with Thoma, it’s his best in slot. This weapon gives 110 Elemental Mastery as a main stat and a passive that regenerates three energy every two seconds for six seconds. Dragon’s Bane is another solid option, as it provides 221 Elemental Mastery, and increases damage of Pyro attacks by 20 percent. However, the weapon is acquired through the gacha system, so you have to be lucky enough to get it.

Luckily, all his other options are also four-stars you can craft for free, and since they all have decent stats, you might as well use them.

Artifact sets

Flowers are not only found in gardens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Pyro sub-DPS with utility who performs well in Burgeon teams, Thoma wants an Artifact set that increases his Elemental Mastery. Four-piece Flower of Paradise Lost increases Elemental Mastery by 80, and Burgeon damage by 65 percent. With everything this set provides, it’s without a doubt Thoma’s best in slot.

Artifact set stats and substats

The bigger the grind, the bigger the damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Good Artifact sets come with good stats and substats. Since you’ll play Thoma in Dendro team comps, this makes his build easy and straightforward. As a unit who applies Pyro slowly, you want as much Elemental Mastery you can get. The more you have, the more damage you do, making the Elemental Reaction stronger. Here are the main stats you should prioritize when farming those Artifacts:

Sands : Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge

: Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge Goblet : Elemental Mastery

: Elemental Mastery Circlet: Elemental Mastery

While main stats are important, good substats make them even better. Since Thoma’s build is easy, you don’t need to worry about balancing your stats. You should aim for Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge as your substats. It’s worth noting that you should also take Thoma up to 90, because the higher the level he is, the more Elemental Master he has.

Best Thoma Talents

Your opponents won’t know what hit them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Focusing on the right Talents is crucial for any build, and Thoma is no exception. Talents define the character and their playstyle, and while you can level them all up, it’s better to focus on the most important ones. Since you have to be careful with your resources, here are the following Talents you should prioritize:

Elemental Burst

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst is Thoma’s main source of damage, and you should invest most of your resources into it. It applies slow off-field Pyro damage for 15 seconds, and it scales with Elemental Mastery. His Elemental Skill is also important because of the shield it provides, so maxing it out will give you great comfort, and protection.

Best Thoma Constellations

Unleash his power, unlock his full potential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thoma is a character who only gets stronger and stronger with Constellations, and since he’s a four-star, you are more likely to get them eventually. While his first Constellation is nothing special, the second one extends the duration of his Elemental Burst, which is nice to have. Constellation four restores 15 energy, making it a really good addition to his kit, and Constellation five increases the damage of his Elemental Burst. Thoma’s Constellation six is his best one, and you should try to get it, because it increases Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks by 15 percent for all party members.

