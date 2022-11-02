The much-awaited new playable character Nahida will arrive in Genshin Impact in the 3.2 update. She is a five-star Dendro character that is played best with a support and DPS role so the best artifacts for Nahida are the ones that will boost these types of stats.

Nahida was first introduced in the Archon Quest storyline from the 3.1 update as the Lesser Lord Kusanali, who presides over the Sumeru region. She will be available through the Character Event Wish called The Moongrass’ Enlightenment starting on Nov. 2.

Best artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impact

The artifacts that best fit Nahida’s playstyle are the four-piece Deepwood Memories or the four-piece Gilded Dreams set. Deepwood memories will focus on the Dendro damage bonus, while Gilded Dreams gives her extra Elementary Mastery.

You can choose between them based on your style and current party or simply if you have them or not already. We recommend the Deepwood Memories set because it’s easier to use and causes more damage but Gilded Dreams makes it easier to build Nahida.

Both artifact sets can be obtained in the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain of blessing, which is located in the Avidya Forest in the Sumeru region. To get either of them as a reward, you’ll have to play on the four and five-star levels.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

Deepwood Memories

Two-piece bonus: 15 percent Dendro Damage Bonus

Four-piece bonus: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30 percent for eight seconds. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Deepwood Memories set that you can use with Nahida:

Flower of Life: Labyrinth Wayfarer

Labyrinth Wayfarer Plume of Death: Scholar of Vines

Scholar of Vines Sands of Eon: A Time of Insight

A Time of Insight Goblet of Eonothem: Lamp of the Lost

Lamp of the Lost Circlet of Logos: Laurel Coronet

Gilded Dreams

Two-piece bonus: Elemental Mastery +80

Four-piece bonus: Within eight seconds of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14 percent for each member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and EM is increased by 50 for every member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the buffs will count up to three characters. This effect can be triggered once every eight seconds and even when not on the field.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Gilded Dreams set that you can use with Nahida: