Navia is a five-star character in Genshin Impact, and with the new version, 4.8, she’s getting her first rerun banner.

The president of the Spina di Rosula of Fontaine is very powerful, so to help you understand how she works and play her effectively, here’s the best Navia build in Genshin Impact.

Best Navia build in Genshin Impact

Stylish and strong. Image via HoYoverse

Navia is a five-star Geo damage-dealer that uses Crystallize reactions to dish out massive burst damage. Although she’s a Geo unit, Navia’s kit makes her one of the best DPS units in Genshin, and thanks to her frontloaded damage potential, she performs best as a quick-swap carry.

As a Geo DPS who excels in collecting Elemental shards to deal damage, she’s flexible and fun to play. To make the best use of her kit, you should equip her with good Weapons, Artifacts, and level up her Talents.

Weapons

A weapon to match her outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Navia is a Geo Claymore Ousia-aligned character that scales with offensive stats. As a damage-dealer who prefers weapons with high base attack and Crit, Navia has a ton of great options for both free-to-play players and light spenders.

Here are the best Weapons for Navia:

Verdict (five-star)

Serpent Spine (four-star)

The Unforged (five-star)

Tidal Shadow (four-star)

Wolf’s Gravestone (five-star)

Verdict is a five-star Claymore, and as Navia’s signature weapon, it offers everything she needs, making it her best in slot. This weapon has high base attack, and provides 22 percent Crit Rate as its main stat. Additionally, its passive increases Navia’s attack by 20 percent, and whenever she collects Elemental shards, her Elemental Skill damage increases by an extra 18 percent.

Serpent Spine is often regarded as the best four-star Claymore in Genshin. Thanks to its high stats, it’s a great alternative for Navia. It offers 27 percent Crit Rate and increases Navia’s overall damage by 24 percent.

While other five-star options like Wolf’s Gravestone and The Unforged are also good, if you’re low on Primogems, Tidal Shadow is a great four-star Claymore you can craft for free.

Best Navia Artifact sets

She’s a force to be reckoned with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an essential part of any build, good Artifacts increase the value of a character. Navia wants an Artifact set that synergizes with her kit and increases her damage. Luckily, she has decent options.

Here are the best Artifact sets for Navia:

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods (four-piece)

Gladiator’s Finale (two-piece) and Arhaic Petra (two-piece)

The four-piece Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods is the Artifact set of Fontaine, and it’s tailored for Navia. As her best in slot Artifact set, it increases Navia’s attack by 18 percent, and whenever she uses Elemental Skill, Navia gains a 20 percent Geo damage increase for 10 seconds.

If you’re unlucky with her four-piece set, then going for a two-piece combo of Gladiator’s Finale and Archaic Petra is a great alternative. With this two-piece combo, you get an 18 percent attack increase and 15 percent Geo damage increase. The best part about these sets is that you can save a ton of resources by farming them passively through the Artifact Strongbox.

Best Navia Artifact sets stats and substats

Although most Geo characters are easy to build because of their defensive scaling, Navia is a traditional damage-dealer who wants offensive stats, meaning she requires a ton of investment to reach her full potential.

Here are the main stats you should target:

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Geo damage or ATK%

: Geo damage or ATK% Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT damage

While getting Navia’s desired stats is tricky and it takes some time, make sure you have a balanced Crit ratio and a lot of attack percent as her substats.

Best Navia Talents

She’s worth all your resources. Image via HoYoverse

Whether you play Navia as a hypercarry or a quick-swap DPS, you can maximize her damage potential by leveling her up to 90 and investing in her abilities.

Here are the Talents you should prioritize:

Elemental Skill

Basic Attack

Elemental Burst

Navia’s Elemental Skill is her main source of damage, meaning it’s your top priority. When she collects Elemental shards, Navia uses her Elemental Skill to deal burst AoE Geo damage. Combined with additional damage from her Basic Attacks and Elemental Burst, Navia is one of the strongest characters in Genshin.

Best Navia Constellations

For those who want to splash some Primogems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Navia is a fantastic five-star unit that has everything covered and doesn’t need Constellations to be good. However, if you really like the character and you’re ready to spend some extra Primogems, then getting her first two copies is a good stopping point. Her first two Constellations increase Navia’s Elemental Skill Crit Rate by 36 percent and provide extra energy, which helps her use her Elemental Burst more often.

