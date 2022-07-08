All anniversary dates, rewards, and events in Genshin Impact

We can all agree that the Luxurious Sea-Lord was the best anniversary reward.

MiHoYo’s role-playing game Genshin Impact allows players to collect unique characters, immerse themselves in a rich storyline, take on intimidating foes, and explore the stunning world of Teyvat. Although these tasks yield many great rewards, free rewards directly from miHoYo are also a nice treat that Genshin Impact players love to see.

Of all the times players have received rewards, one of the more talked about times was during the first anniversary of Genshin Impact. Players saw what miHoYo’s plans were ahead of time and petitioned for changes to be made. While players hoped for better rewards to mark such a momentous occasion, miHoYo stuck to its initial plan. Regardless, some rewards are better than none.

Here is a complete breakdown of everything players need to know about how Genshin Impact celebrates the anniversary of the game’s launch.

Genshin Impact anniversary date

Genshin Impact’s anniversary is Sept. 28 and the game first launched in 2020. This means that players can expect rewards and events to occur on Sept. 28 and throughout the month of September and October each year. Players have only experienced one anniversary in Genshin Impact thus far but the second one is quickly approaching and will occur in September 2022.

Genshin Impact anniversary rewards

During the first anniversary, players were gifted a series of free rewards commemorating the launch of Genshin Impact. These rewards were delivered directly to players’ mailboxes and are as follows.

First anniversary

On Sept. 30, 2021 players were gifted an anniversary glider and 400 Primogems.

On Oct. 1, 2021 players were gifted two Fragile Resin and 400 Primogems.

On Oct. 2, 2021 players were gifted two Fragile Resin and 400 Primogems.

On Oct. 3, 2021 players were gifted one Resonant Melody furnishing and 400 Primogems.

The glider players received for free during the first anniversary of Genshin Impact is called “Wings of Shimmering Galaxy.” The description of this special glider reads: “A stylized wind glider and a gift that celebrates a symphony that resounds across the stars.”

Genshin Impact anniversary events

The first anniversary of Genshin Impact also featured special events that players could complete to attain various rewards. It is expected that this will be the pattern for all future Genshin Impact anniversaries as well with the next anniversary period occurring from September to October 2022.

Moonlight Merriment Event

The Moonlight Merriment event began on Sept. 27, 2021, and ran until Oct. 11, 2021. Players needed to be Adventure Rank 28 or higher to participate in this event. Overall, players could attain Primogems, Mora, Talent Materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, Hero’s Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ore by completing various tasks during the event.

This event had many different individual smaller pieces to it. The different types of events and tasks that players could complete during this event are as follows.

Moonchase Tales

The Moonchase Tales part of this event asked players to complete a series of quests. These quests centered around helping Liyue characters and Adepti to earn Primogems and other rewards. The specific quests players were asked to complete during this event are as follows.

The first quest was Moonlight Merriment Part One . The quest was titled “One for the Foodies, Two for the Show” and asked players to travel around Liyue, converse with various Genshin Impact characters, take on enemies, and investigate a series of occurrences.

. The quest was titled “One for the Foodies, Two for the Show” and asked players to travel around Liyue, converse with various Genshin Impact characters, take on enemies, and investigate a series of occurrences. The second quest was Moonlight Merriment Part Two . This quest was titled “Three to Get Ready, and Here We Go,” which primarily centered around players cooking a series of dishes to help Xiangling win a cooking competition.

. This quest was titled “Three to Get Ready, and Here We Go,” which primarily centered around players cooking a series of dishes to help Xiangling win a cooking competition. The last quest was the Contraption-Contrived cooking course series. There were three pieces to this quest series. These quests asked players to use the Supreme Cuisine Machine to manage the temperature of food and cook it correctly. Players had to navigate between a series of buttons on the ground to ensure they did not overcook or undercook the dishes.

Upon completing different pieces of all of these cooking-centric quests, players received a few new cooking recipes that they could learn to cook for themselves. These recipes are as follows.

Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns

Oncidium Tofu

Rice Pudding

Braised Meet

Moonlight Seeker

The Moonlight Seeker event centered around collecting Moonchase Charms and opening Mystmoon Chests. Players had to scour various regions of Teyvat to find these items and increase their overall collection progress. Opening the Mystmoon Chests granted players Primogems and raising overall collection progress granted players various other rewards.

Completing one of the Moonlight Seeker events also rewarded the Luxurious Sea-Lord, which is a silly four-star Claymore shaped like a fish. Despite its silly appearance, the Claymore is regarded as one of the better four-star weapons in Genshin Impact due to its fairly powerful statistics and abilities.

Trail of Delicacies

The Trail of Delicacies event asked players to clear out camps of enemies to attain Primogems and Ascension Materials. During this event, players could also cook food to enhance their abilities by offering up the food to receive special buffs.

Passage of Clouds and Stars Login Event

Another anniversary event called “Passage of Clouds and Stars Login Event” required players to log in daily to collect rewards. The rewards Genshin Impact players received each day for one week are as follows.

Day one granted players one Intertwined Fate.

Day two granted players 80,000 Mora.

Day three granted players two Intertwined Fate.

Day four granted players 18 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Day five granted players two Intertwined Fate.

Day six granted players eight Hero’s Wit.

Day seven granted players five Intertwined Fate.

In total, players could attain 10 Intertwined Fate from the daily login event. Of all the rewards presented for Genshin Impact’s anniversary, this was among the best but was still overall pretty lackluster.

The next Genshin Impact anniversary will occur in September 2022. Overall, players were pretty disappointed with the rewards from the first anniversary and are hoping that miHoYo will consider granting them better rewards for the second anniversary.

Players generally agree that a free five-star is a very fair reward to celebrate the anniversary. Considering how hard it is to get five-star characters with Genshin Impact’s gacha system and how much money players pour into it, players’ requests for a free five-star to commemorate the game’s anniversary is a fair request.