5 Genshin Impact characters we want to see in Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact and the Honkai license feature many differences, but both fanbases are tied by HoYoverse, their common developer. Logically, players have been comparing both titles since Honkai: Star Rail was released, and it was only a matter of time before some started to make crossovers between them.

Trailblazer versus Traveler memes quickly arose on social media. Their personalities are completely different, as well as their playstyles in each respective game, which has made way for some hilarious comparisons. They embody the differences in the game’s narration style and atmosphere very well.

While it’s challenging to imagine how the Traveler’s mechanics could translate in HoYoverse’s latest title, some characters feature abilities that would bring some spice into the turn-based game’s strategy. Here are five Genshin Impact characters we’d want to see in Honkai: Star Rail.

Five Genshin Impact characters we want to see in Honkai: Star Rail

The four characters of this list were chosen to fit in one whole team to defeat the fiercest foes in Honkai. We took the liberty of adding a fifth one as an honorable mention.

1) Tartaglia

Tartaglia is a versatile DPS in Genshin, and his stance change would be interesting to see in Honkai. It could work in a similar way as the Physical Trailblazer and his mono/AoE skill but with a full change of weapon.

In Genshin, Tartaglia can either apply Hydro-infused melee damage with a spear or ranged bow shots using his elemental skill. His ultimate’s effect also changes depending on the stance activated. Lastly, the Riptide status could prove to be incredibly strong in Honkai, making him a main DPS powerhouse.

There is no Hydro element in Honkai, so the closest one Tartaglia could wield would be Ice. With both mono-target and AoE damage, he could follow the Path of Destruction.

A user also suggested he be an Erudition character and the Riptide effect be adjusted so enemies deal damage around them when dying. But the mono-target damage dealt with his bow would make him suit Destruction a little better.

Basic Attack : Deals mono-target damage with a bow.

: Deals mono-target damage with a bow. Skill : Chooses to attack a target with the bow or to change for an Ice-infused spear to deal AoE damage to enemies.

: Chooses to attack a target with the bow or to change for an Ice-infused spear to deal AoE damage to enemies. Ultimate : Deals heavy mono-target or AoE damage, based on the weapon Tartaglia currently uses.

: Deals heavy mono-target or AoE damage, based on the weapon Tartaglia currently uses. Talent: Inflicts Riptide status when landing a Critical Hit. Enemies with Riptide will receive more damage from Tartaglia’s Ultimate.

2) Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu, as some users pointed out in a Reddit thread on that matter, could be an intriguing addition to Honkai due to her healing skills coupled with an aggressive playstyle. She’s a strong-headed Electro warrior who would fit the Lightning element perfectly.

She would be the most aggressive of Abundance characters, healing by sacrificing her own HP while dealing damage, similar to Genshin.

Basic Attack : Throws small knives at a target and those adjacent to them.

: Throws small knives at a target and those adjacent to them. Skill : Sacrifices part of her HP and activates Grass Ring of Sanctification around her, which deals small AoE damage over time and heals allies.

: Sacrifices part of her HP and activates Grass Ring of Sanctification around her, which deals small AoE damage over time and heals allies. Ultimate: Unleashes a giant blade into the ground that deals significant damage. If enemies were affected by her Skill’s AoE damage, they receive increased damage and Kuki’s allies receive enhanced healing.

3) Klee

Klee has been seen in various community art pieces by Honkai fans because many of them saw parallels between her and two characters of HoYoverse’s latest title: Clara, and Hook.

Many consider her close to Clara due to their cute vibe, while Hook has the same passion for bombs and destruction. In a popular Reddit thread at the game’s launch, Hook was even called an “underworld Klee” due to their similar play style.

The kit of Klee would also translate very well into Honkai. She would wield the element of Fire, corresponding to Pyro, and follow the Path of Nihility. She would suit the one of Destruction best, but she’d be too similar to Hook’s kit. Here is what her abilities could look like:

Basic Attack : Throws a bomb at the enemies and deals AoE damage.

: Throws a bomb at the enemies and deals AoE damage. Skill : Unleashes a field of mines that will explode the next turn and apply a Defense debuff to the target and enemies adjacent to it.

: Unleashes a field of mines that will explode the next turn and apply a Defense debuff to the target and enemies adjacent to it. Ultimate: Throws a giant bomb that deals heavy AoE damage in successive strikes.

4) Noelle

Noelle could be the ultimate Preservation follower in Honkai from the Physical element. She’s the tank who can do it all in Genshin. She can provide a strong shield to her whole team while dealing both mono-target and AoE damage with her Claymore. Add her ability to heal allies, and she can just about do it all.

The fun part of her playstyle in Honkai could revolve around breaking her shield. In Genshin, when unlocking C4, she deals AoE damage when her shield is broken. This mechanic, coupled with the healing she can provide when dealing damage, would make an interesting character in the turn-based game. Here would be Noelle’s kit:

Basic Attack : Deals Physical damage to a target.

: Deals Physical damage to a target. Skill : Summons a shield that nullifies damage for her teammates. When she or any teammate receives damage, generates stacks that will taunt enemies. When Noelle receives damage, she can heal any shielded character. Upon breaking, shields will inflict light AoE damage to enemies.

: Summons a shield that nullifies damage for her teammates. Ultimate: Enhances her Claymore. She gains more damage and more heals. Her shield is also enhanced.

Arataki Itto (Honorable mention)

So you’ve got your dream team made of Tartaglia as Main DPS, Klee as the debuffer, Kuki Shinobu as the healer, and Noelle as the tank. Well, Arataki Itto could be the joker that would be able to round out the crew.

After all, the character has a little history in Honkai already. Sampo, a character that resembles Itto’s personality in many ways, quotes one of his lines that became a meme. Itto could be an Imaginary character from the Path of Harmony, due to the playstyle around his helping companion Ushi, who would help his allies win the fight.

The character gains stacks that can be consumed to enhance his damage and can summon a huge weapon when using his ultimate, which he can wield to deal massive AoE damage with enhanced stats. Those skills could translate easily to Honkai.

Basic Attack : Deals damage to a target with his mass.

: Deals damage to a target with his mass. Skill : Summons his companion Ushi, who will remain for a specific amount of turns or until it’s killed. Ushi has chances of taunting the enemy it attacks and applies a Speed buff to a random ally.

: Summons his companion Ushi, who will remain for a specific amount of turns or until it’s killed. Ushi has chances of taunting the enemy it attacks and applies a Speed buff to a random ally. Ultimate: Summons a giant spiked mace to deal AoE damage. Itto applies a Resistance debuff to enemies hit and gains Speed. Effects are enhanced if Ushi is still on the field.

Obviously, while we would love to see these concepts become a reality, we know there’s actually an extremely low chance it happens in the future. Players speculated the character who would have the most chances of making it into the game would be Fischl due to her lore, as she comes from another universe she was exiled from and would be pretty easy to fit into the title.

Until such a day, all we can do is dream of such a crossover event.

