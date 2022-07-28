Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘T’ as the second letter

Your word is definitely on the list, but you will need to narrow it down first.

Since its October 2021 release, Wordle has become an internet phenomenon. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word that players must guess in up to six tries. The word is always the same for all players in the same calendar day, but there are no clues to start: the letters in each guess become clues, changing colors to indicate if they’re part of the answer or not.

Letters that come out green are the ones that are in the exact same position in the answer as they are the word you entered. And sometimes, even though you get one of those early on, it is still hard to figure out what the answer could be. If today you found a “T” as the second letter, check out the list below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with ‘T’ as the second letter to try on Wordle

ATAPS

ATAXY

ATIGI

ATILT

ATLAS

ATMAN

ATMAS

ATMEN

ATOLL

ATOMS

ATOMY

ATONE

ATONY

ATOPY

ATRIA

ATRIP

ATTAR

ATTIC

ETAPE

ETHER

ETHIC

ETHOS

ETHYL

ETICS

ETNAS

ETUDE

ETUIS

ETWEE

ETYMA

ITCHY

ITEMS

ITHER

OTAKU

OTHER

OTTAR

OTTER

OTTOS

STABS

STACK

STADE

STAFF

STAGE

STAGS

STAGY

STAID

STAIG

STAIN

STAIR

STAKE

STALE

STALK

STALL

STAMP

STAND

STANE

STANG

STANK

STAPH

STARE

STARK

STARS

START

STASH

STATE

STATS

STAVE

STAYS

STEAD

STEAK

STEAL

STEAM

STEED

STEEK

STEEL

STEEP

STEER

STEIN

STELA

STELE

STEMS

STENO

STENT

STEPS

STERE

STERN

STETS

STEWS

STEWY

STICH

STICK

STIED

STIES

STIFF

STILE

STILL

STILT

STIME

STIMY

STING

STINK

STINT

STIPE

STIRK

STIRP

STIRS

STOAE

STOAI

STOAS

STOAT

STOBS

STOCK

STOGY

STOIC

STOKE

STOLE

STOMA

STOMP

STONE

STONK

STONY

STOOD

STOOK

STOOL

STOOP

STOPE

STOPS

STOPT

STORE

STORK

STORM

STORY

STOSS

STOTS

STOTT

STOUP

STOUR

STOUT

STOVE

STOWP

STOWS

STRAP

STRAW

STRAY

STREP

STREW

STRIA

STRIP

STROP

STROW

STROY

STRUM

STRUT

STUBS

STUCK

STUDS

STUDY

STUFF

STULL

STUMP

STUMS

STUNG

STUNK

STUNS

STUNT

STUPA

STUPE

STURT

STYED

STYES

STYLE

STYLI

STYMY

UTERI

UTILE

UTTER

By far, the letters that appear the most on the list above are “A” and “S,” which means they are also probably the best to start your next guesses with. Aside from “STYMY,” a word with no vowels, most of them should have one or two vowels, but it’s not worth spending one full guess to figure out what it is. Instead, try to spread them over a few guesses, mixing with the most common consonants.

One of your best strategies now should be elimination, so avoid re-using letters that you already know are not in the word, such as the ones that came out gray in previous guesses. Use the list as reference for what combinations you might find, and try to gather as much information as you can.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle.