Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’, ‘O’, and ‘Y’

Wordle is a simple and fun game that can be played in a short time from virtually anywhere, just access the New York Times website from a PC or mobile device. Many players have fun when they have free time, while others are dedicated to finding the right answer every day to keep their winning streaks as high as possible.

Looking to win consistently, many players look for strategies that help them extract more information from their guesses. As there is no initial hint, many like to look for the best word to guess first.

Although there is no consensus and each player prefers to start in one way, there are words that can greatly reduce the possibilities of subsequent attempts. Just think about which letters are most common and use words that contain them.

The positions of each letter can also make a big difference when it comes to being able to make the letters on the first try green.

With these requirements in mind, some of the best words to guess first are ‘CARES’, ‘ARISE’, and ‘SLATES’. Other words with the same letters or with other common letters can also perform the same function, but these are some guaranteed options for your next matches.

If you’ve used your first attempts and only managed to figure out that the secret word has the letters ‘L’, ‘O’, and ‘Y’, but you don’t know their positions or what to try to guess next, here are some five-letter words with ‘L’, ‘O’, and ‘Y’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘L’, ‘O’, and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle

alloy

blowy

boyla

cloys

coaly

colby

colly

coyly

cyclo

cymol

doily

dolly

dooly

doyly

foley

folky

folly

glory

godly

golly

holey

holly

hooly

hotly

hoyle

jolly

jolty

jowly

loamy

lobby

lofty

loggy

lolly

looby

looey

looky

loony

loopy

loppy

lorry

lossy

loury

lousy

lovey

lowly

loyal

moldy

molly

molys

nobly

noily

nonyl

nylon

octyl

oddly

odyle

odyls

ology

onlay

ploye

ploys

polyp

polys

pylon

roily

royal

sloyd

sonly

tolyl

wooly

xylol

yodel

yodle

yokel

yolks

yolky

yowls

zloty

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.