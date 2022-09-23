Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘S’

Each day, a new five-letter mystery word is up on Wordle.

Players then have a maximum of 24 hours to guess what it is, but with a catch: there are no clues to start and you only get six chances of guessing it.

To help a little, guesses must be actual five-letter words from the English language and, after you submit them, the game will give you some visual feedback, indicating if the letters you used are part of the answer or not, and even hint to where.

That means the most popular strategies tend to include the letters you are most likely to find in English-language words, such as vowels and common consonants.

But, even after getting a couple of letters right, you might still feel stuck or overwhelmed by the number of options. If that is the case after finding a starting “S” and an “A” somewhere in the word, check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “A” and starting with “S” to try on Wordle

SAAGS

SABAL

SABED

SABER

SABES

SABHA

SABIN

SABIR

SABLE

SABOT

SABRA

SABRE

SACKS

SACRA

SADDO

SADES

SADHE

SADHU

SADIS

SADLY

SADOS

SADZA

SAFED

SAFER

SAFES

SAGAS

SAGER

SAGES

SAGGY

SAGOS

SAGUM

SAHEB

SAHIB

SAICE

SAICK

SAICS

SAIDS

SAIGA

SAILS

SAIMS

SAINE

SAINS

SAINT

SAIRS

SAIST

SAITH

SAJOU

SAKAI

SAKER

SAKES

SAKIA

SAKIS

SAKTI

SALAD

SALAL

SALAT

SALEP

SALES

SALET

SALIC

SALIX

SALLE

SALLY

SALMI

SALOL

SALON

SALOP

SALPA

SALPS

SALSA

SALSE

SALTO

SALTS

SALTY

SALUE

SALUT

SALVE

SALVO

SAMAN

SAMAS

SAMBA

SAMBO

SAMEK

SAMEL

SAMEN

SAMES

SAMEY

SAMFU

SAMMY

SAMPI

SAMPS

SANDS

SANDY

SANED

SANER

SANES

SANGA

SANGH

SANGO

SANGS

SANKO

SANSA

SANTO

SANTS

SAOLA

SAPAN

SAPID

SAPOR

SAPPY

SARAN

SARDS

SARED

SAREE

SARGE

SARGO

SARIN

SARIS

SARKS

SARKY

SAROD

SAROS

SARUS

SASER

SASIN

SASSE

SASSY

SATAI

SATAY

SATED

SATEM

SATES

SATIN

SATIS

SATYR

SAUBA

SAUCE

SAUCH

SAUCY

SAUGH

SAULS

SAULT

SAUNA

SAUNT

SAURY

SAUTE

SAUTS

SAVED

SAVER

SAVES

SAVEY

SAVIN

SAVOR

SAVOY

SAVVY

SAWAH

SAWED

SAWER

SAXES

SAYED

SAYER

SAYID

SAYNE

SAYON

SAYST

SAZES

SCABS

SCADS

SCAFF

SCAGS

SCAIL

SCALA

SCALD

SCALE

SCALL

SCALP

SCALY

SCAMP

SCAMS

SCAND

SCANS

SCANT

SCAPA

SCAPE

SCAPI

SCARE

SCARF

SCARP

SCARS

SCART

SCARY

SCATH

SCATS

SCATT

SCAUD

SCAUP

SCAUR

SCAWS

SCEAT

SCENA

SCHAV

SCHWA

SCOPA

SCRAB

SCRAE

SCRAG

SCRAM

SCRAN

SCRAP

SCRAT

SCRAW

SCRAY

SCUBA

SCUTA

SDAYN

SEALS

SEAME

SEAMS

SEAMY

SEANS

SEARE

SEARS

SEASE

SEATS

SEAZE

SEDAN

SEGAR

SEIZA

SELAH

SELLA

SELVA

SENAS

SENNA

SENSA

SENZA

SEPAD

SEPAL

SEPIA

SEPTA

SERAC

SERAI

SERAL

SERRA

SESSA

SETAE

SETAL

SEWAN

SEWAR

SHACK

SHADE

SHADS

SHADY

SHAFT

SHAGS

SHAHS

SHAKE

SHAKO

SHAKT

SHAKY

SHALE

SHALL

SHALM

SHALT

SHALY

SHAMA

SHAME

SHAMS

SHAND

SHANK

SHANS

SHAPE

SHAPS

SHARD

SHARE

SHARK

SHARN

SHARP

SHASH

SHAUL

SHAVE

SHAWL

SHAWM

SHAWN

SHAWS

SHAYA

SHAYS

SHEAF

SHEAL

SHEAR

SHEAS

SHEVA

SHIAI

SHIVA

SHOAL

SHOAT

SHOLA

SHURA

SHWAS

SIALS

SIDAS

SIDHA

SIGLA

SIGMA

SIGNA

SIKAS

SILVA

SIMAR

SIMAS

SIMBA

SIRRA

SISAL

SISTA

SITAR

SITKA

SIZAR

SKAGS

SKAIL

SKALD

SKANK

SKART

SKATE

SKATS

SKATT

SKAWS

SKEAN

SKEAR

SKOAL

SKRAN

SKUAS

SLABS

SLACK

SLADE

SLAES

SLAGS

SLAID

SLAIN

SLAKE

SLAMS

SLANE

SLANG

SLANK

SLANT

SLAPS

SLART

SLASH

SLATE

SLATS

SLATY

SLAVE

SLAWS

SLAYS

SLOAN

SMAAK

SMACK

SMAIK

SMALL

SMALM

SMALT

SMARM

SMART

SMASH

SMAZE

SMEAR

SNABS

SNACK

SNAFU

SNAGS

SNAIL

SNAKE

SNAKY

SNAPS

SNARE

SNARF

SNARK

SNARL

SNARS

SNARY

SNASH

SNATH

SNAWS

SNEAD

SNEAK

SNEAP

SOAKS

SOAPS

SOAPY

SOARE

SOARS

SOAVE

SOBAS

SOCAS

SODAS

SOFAR

SOFAS

SOFTA

SOJAS

SOKAH

SOLAH

SOLAN

SOLAR

SOLAS

SOMAN

SOMAS

SONAR

SOPRA

SORAL

SORAS

SORDA

SORRA

SORTA

SOWAR

SOYAS

SPACE

SPACY

SPADE

SPADO

SPAED

SPAER

SPAES

SPAGS

SPAHI

SPAIL

SPAIN

SPAIT

SPAKE

SPALD

SPALE

SPALL

SPALT

SPAMS

SPANE

SPANG

SPANK

SPANS

SPARD

SPARE

SPARK

SPARS

SPART

SPASM

SPATE

SPATS

SPAUL

SPAWL

SPAWN

SPAWS

SPAYD

SPAYS

SPAZA

SPAZZ

SPEAK

SPEAL

SPEAN

SPEAR

SPEAT

SPIAL

SPICA

SPINA

SPLAT

SPLAY

SPRAD

SPRAG

SPRAT

SPRAY

SPUTA

SPYAL

SQUAB

SQUAD

SQUAT

SQUAW

STABS

STACK

STADE

STAFF

STAGE

STAGS

STAGY

STAID

STAIG

STAIN

STAIR

STAKE

STALE

STALK

STALL

STAMP

STAND

STANE

STANG

STANK

STAPH

STAPS

STARE

STARK

STARN

STARR

STARS

START

STASH

STATE

STATS

STAUN

STAVE

STAWS

STAYS

STEAD

STEAK

STEAL

STEAM

STEAN

STEAR

STELA

STIPA

STOAE

STOAI

STOAS

STOAT

STOMA

STRAD

STRAE

STRAG

STRAK

STRAP

STRAW

STRAY

STRIA

STUPA

SUAVE

SUBAH

SUBAS

SUBHA

SUGAN

SUGAR

SULFA

SUMAC

SUMMA

SUNNA

SUPRA

SURAH

SURAL

SURAS

SURAT

SURRA

SUTRA

SUTTA

SWABS

SWACK

SWADS

SWAGE

SWAGS

SWAIL

SWAIN

SWALE

SWALY

SWAMI

SWAMP

SWAMY

SWANG

SWANK

SWANS

SWAPS

SWAPT

SWARD

SWARE

SWARF

SWARM

SWART

SWASH

SWATH

SWATS

SWAYL

SWAYS

SWEAL

SWEAR

SWEAT

SYLVA

SYMAR

SYRAH

The placement of the “A” makes a difference when it comes to narrowing down the list. If you don’t know exactly where it is placed yet, you can probably at least know one position of the word where it isn’t, which is where it came out yellow. Cross out all the words from the list that contain it in that same position.

Then, look at the other letters included in your previous guesses and cross out all the words containing those that came out gray in them. Not only does this help visualize better, it also helps you make sure to avoid repeating information that will not be helpful in the future.

Among the words above, there are some letters you can keep an eye on. Upon a first look, it is highly likely that it might have another vowel (“E,” “I,” “O,” “U”), an “R,” or a “Y.” Other common letters include “H,” “L,” “P,” “T,” and “W.” Make sure you mix as many of those as you can in one single guess, even setting the “S” and “A” aside if you prefer—which allows you to form words like “TRIPE” and cover five of the most common letters.

After each guess, refresh your personal list, crossing out new words based on the feedback you got from the game.

There is also a chance that at least one of the letters will be repeated, though you shouldn’t count on that possibility at first. The letter “S,” specifically, appears quite frequently at the end of words, but it appears as the plural mark and plural words will never be picked as answers for Wordle. So watch out for it.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).