Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘TR’

Beginning the day with a simple challenge can be the fuel your brain needs to start well. That is one of the factors that made games like Wordle and its several alternative versions so popular in 2022. That and the grids of colored squares that dominated social media, of course.

Each day, Wordle will pick a word that you need to guess in up to six tries. The game does not provide clues for the word of the day except for the letters themselves, which will change to green, yellow, or gray, depending on where (and if) they are in the word. If you have been playing for a while, you probably have a strategy to paint all those letters green within the six tries every day.

But even the best may get stuck sometimes, and there are days when you will need inspiration to progress beyond two or three letters. It gets a little easier if they are in the beginning, though that also means you can get overwhelmed by the number of options. Below we have compiled a few words starting with “TR” that could help you in moments like those.

Five-letter words starting with “TR” to try on Wordle

TRACE

TRACK

TRACT

TRADE

TRAGI

TRAIK

TRAIL

TRAIN

TRAIT

TRAMP

TRAMS

TRANK

TRANQ

TRANS

TRAPS

TRAPT

TRASH

TRASS

TRAVE

TRAWL

TRAYS

TREAD

TREAT

TREED

TREEN

TREES

TREKS

TREND

TRESS

TRETS

TREWS

TREYS

TRIAC

TRIAD

TRIAL

TRIBE

TRICE

TRICK

TRIED

TRIER

TRIES

TRIGO

TRIGS

TRIKE

TRILL

TRIMS

TRINE

TRIOL

TRIOS

TRIPE

TRIPS

TRITE

TROAK

TROCK

TRODE

TROGS

TROIS

TROKE

TROLL

TROMP

TRONA

TRONE

TROOP

TROOZ

TROPE

TROTH

TROTS

TROUT

TROVE

TROWS

TROYS

TRUCE

TRUCK

TRUED

TRUER

TRUES

TRUGS

TRULL

TRULY

TRUMP

TRUNK

TRUSS

TRUST

TRUTH

TRYMA

TRYST

It is a long list, so, if you want to narrow it further, you can use any other clues you have already found on your own. Check for words that fit that criteria, like the ones that have the vowels you want, or the ones that don’t have letters that came out gray on your previous guesses.

Another option is to avoid plural forms and words that are too uncommon. Wordle does include some uncommon words periodically, though it tends to prioritize the common ones, and a plural form will never be the word of the day.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).