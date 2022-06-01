Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘CR’

Solving the daily Wordle and its alternative versions has become a popular way to start the day since the game launched, in late 2021. Most players have found or developed their own strategies to find out the mystery word in as few tries as possible—then get bragging rights on social media. But luck also plays a big part, and there are days when you may find yourself stuck with a specific combo and no idea what to guess next. If you found “CR” in the beginning of the word and need some inspiration, check out the list below.

Five-letter words starting with “CR” to try on Wordle

CRAAL

CRABS

CRACK

CRAFT

CRAGS

CRAKE

CRAMP

CRAMS

CRANE

CRANK

CRAPE

CRAPS

CRASH

CRASS

CRATE

CRAVE

CRAWL

CRAWS

CRAZE

CRAZY

CREAK

CREAM

CREDO

CREDS

CREED

CREEK

CREEL

CREEP

CREME

CREPE

CREPT

CREPY

CRESS

CREST

CREWS

CRIBS

CRICK

CRIED

CRIER

CRIES

CRIME

CRIMP

CRIPE

CRISP

CRITS

CROAK

CROCI

CROCK

CROCS

CROFT

CRONE

CRONY

CROOK

CROON

CROPS

CRORE

CROSS

CROUP

CROWD

CROWN

CROWS

CROZE

CRUCK

CRUDE

CRUDO

CRUDS

CRUEL

CRUET

CRUFT

CRUMB

CRUMP

CRUNK

CRUOR

CRURA

CRUSE

CRUSH

CRUST

CRWTH

CRYER

CRYPT

Your next step in this situation should probably be finding the vowels in the word. There is only one item on the list that doesn’t have any vowels (“CRYPT”), and, among the others, “E” is the vowel that appears the most frequently. Knowing if (and where) it is in the word will provide information on most of the list. Also, although “S” is the consonant that appears the most, it is important to keep in mind that Wordle won’t pick a plural form as the answer to the daily puzzle. Plural words are valid guesses, but you might want to avoid them if you don’t have many guesses left.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).