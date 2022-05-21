Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘MER’

Solving the Wordle is a popular way to start the day, with many players sharing their progress with friends and on social media. Josh Wardle’s word-guessing puzzle presents just enough of a challenge to make it fun, and its format has inspired a host of alternative versions, including some with vocabulary from games like Fortnite and League of Legends.

The idea is that players need to guess a different five-letter word every day in up to six tries. There are no clues except the letters in the guesses: the game gives visual feedback for each letter, pointing out if they are in the correct position, in the wrong position, or not in the word at all. But the word is always the same for all players in the same calendar day.

On most days, it’s relatively easy to figure out the answer to the Wordle. Every now and then, however, you may find yourself stuck—even the most frequent players do. Maybe you found two or three letters, like “MER,” at the end of the word, but you need some inspiration to figure out where to go from there.

Here’s a list of five-letter words ending in “MER.”

Five-letter words ending in “MER” to try on Wordle

AIMER

ARMER

COMER

DIMER

EMMER

FUMER

GAMER

GOMER

HOMER

LAMER

MIMER

NAMER

ORMER

RIMER

TAMER

TIMER

VOMER

Although the list above is not very long, you will still need to narrow it down. Cross-check the clues you have from your previous guesses, like letters that came out gray or yellow, with the words on the list. That way, you have a better chance of figuring out the answer to the daily Wordle, even if by elimination.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.