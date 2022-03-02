Where to get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

The Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring has two special attacks and scales with four major stats, making it a versatile damage-dealer. Its only major drawback is its high stat requirement.

The sword can be found in Caria Manor. Start at the Manor Lower Level site of grace, located in the building on the far western corner of the manor’s grounds. Enchanted hands guard the entrance to the building with the site of grace.

Once players have found the Manor Lower Level site of grace, head southeast out of the room and onto the ramparts of the manor. Follow the ramparts, turning southeast.

Continue to follow the ramparts north and then southeast again, encountering spectral enemies on the way. At the next junction, look for a roof due north, below the ramparts. Jump onto it. From this roof, jump down again. There will be a ladder on the right. Head down the ladder. The Sword of Night and Flame is in a chest in a small room there, filled with books and glintstone crystals.

It’s a straight sword that scales with intelligence and faith, and to a lesser extent also strength and dexterity. It requires 24 intelligence and faith and 12 strength and dexterity to properly wield, making it a bit tough to hit the requirement for melee builds.

Mages, however, will find it a great option. The legendary armament has a unique skill: the Night-and-Flame stance. Taking this stance while wielding the sword enables its user to cast a Night Comet sorcery with the next normal attack or a flaming charge with the next strong attack. It weighs four units, and its normal strikes do magic and fire damage in addition to physical damage. You can understand why it’s a valuable treasure of the Carian nobility.