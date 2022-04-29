Where to find the Nagakiba Katana in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled with incredible weapons for every Tarnished to get their hands on and use throughout their playthroughs. These various options range from close-quarters combat weapons all the way to ranged-based weapons to attack from a distance. Additionally, many weapons come standard with different status effects that build up over time as the player strikes the target. These statuses are incredibly powerful and can be the keystone of many builds within the community.

One of these statuses, in particular, is Bleed. When targets suffer from blood loss, they are dealt damage equal to a percentage of their maximum health as opposed to the weapon’s attack rating. For bosses and enemies with large health pools, this is extremely powerful.

Katanas typically come with the bleed status effect on them, and they’re a great weapon type to build around. One katana that players are looking for is the Nagakiba.

Where to find the Nagakiba

The Nagakiba is a Katana in Elden Ring carried by Bloody Finger Hunter Yura, an NPC found in multiple places around the Lands Between. This weapon is a long-reaching Katana that primarily scales with Strength and Dexterity. In addition to its physical damage, it also has passive blood loss buildup, adding to its potential damage output. Those looking for this long-reaching weapon have a few ways to obtain it.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Assisting Yura

Players can receive the Nagakiba from Yura after helping him defeat some other invading NPCs around the Lands Between. Yura can initially be found just south of Agheel Lake under a large ruin fragment.

After talking with Yura under the ruins, players can venture to the Murkwater Caves to progress the quest. They’ll be invaded by Bloody Finger Nerijus. After defeating Nerijus, Yura will talk about his task to hunt down Bloody Fingers.

Yura can then be found at the Academy of Raya Lucaria, where players will need to assist him again to defeat the Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin. Once slain, Yura will leave the Nagakiba in the first location under the large ruin fragment.

Players can continue the questline and help Yura defeat Bloody Finger Eleonora to receive Eleonora’s Poleblade and additional items by the end of his story.

Killing Yura

Those who do not want to progress Yura’s questline to receive the Nagakiba can kill Yura under the large ruin fragment south of Agheel Lake, Murkwater Cave, or at the Zamor Ruins before the Mountaintops of the Giants. When players kill Yura, the Nagakiba will be left at either the Murkwater Cave location or under the ruin fragment in Agheel Lake.

Players who kill Yura at the Zamor Ruins will be able to loot the Ronin Armor set.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Here’s some additional information about the Nagakiba: