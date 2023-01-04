Although it’s not even out yet, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s early access has been keeping players around the world quite occupied with regular updates, which bring new content every so often. Gameloft, the developer of Disney Dreamlight Valley, has been great with keeping the game fresh with new content.

In 2022, players got new characters, realms, items, and things to do. In 2023, the trend will likely continue, although the developer hasn’t revealed its 2023 roadmap yet. In the most recent update, players got to go to the Toy Story realm where they met Woody and Buzz and were able to bring them into the Valley.

In 2023, the roadmap will likely have content updates every two to four months like it was in 2022. The two most recent updates were both made in the fall, so players can expect one to two updates per season. Gameloft will likely release an early 2023 roadmap within the next few weeks.

When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update?

The last Disney Dreamlight Valley update dropped on Dec. 6, 2022, which means that the next one likely won’t come until either late January or February. Some speculate that the update could come around Valentine’s Day so that the event lines up with the content update. The game is expected to have regular patches up to and past its official release date when it comes out of early access.

There is currently no date for when Disney Dreamlight Valley will release as a free-to-play game. To play the early access version of the game, players need to purchase a Founder’s Pack, which includes several in-game goodies and premium currency which can be used to buy access to more items in the themed events.