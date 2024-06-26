How to get Alexandrite in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Alexandrite is a stunning purple and green gem you can mine in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eternity Isle realm. Like all gems, it can only be mined from specific nodes, which makes it a lot harder to get—especially the Shiny variants.

Recommended Videos

That said, the Shiny and common Alexandrite gems alike can be efficiently mined in one easy-to-access biome. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find Alexandrite

There are four nodes in each area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. Mining Alexandrite isn’t guaranteed. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

You can get Alexandrite by mining the nodes within the Wastes and Oasis areas of the Glittering Dunes biome on the Eternity Isle realm. Without the A Rift in Time expansion, you won’t have access to this realm or biome.

If you have the expansion and have unlocked the Glittering Dunes biome, there are eight mining nodes across the Oasis and Wastes areas where Alexandrite spawns.

To maximize your mining results, ensure you’re hanging out with a mining companion whenever you mine for gems. That way, if you get Alexandrite, Shiny Alexandrite, or another gem, you can get one more gem for free from your companion. This is one of my favorite things to do to earn Star Coins and level up my Villagers really fast. To farm for Alexandrite, mine all the nodes in the Oasis and the Wastes, wait for them to respawn, and try again; this should trigger Alexandrite to spawn in one or more nodes.

Selling gems is a decent way to make a Star Coin living. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. Shinies are always more valuable. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

Once you have your Alexandrite, you can keep it, gift it to a Villager, or sell it for 350 Star Coins. If it’s Shiny Alexandrite, you can earn more: 1,400 Star Coins. Best of all, this gem is used to create stunning Purple Ancient’s Lamppost, and the Purple Tea Set, in addition to being a vital material for Gaston’s Hero Pose and Center of Attention.

So, if you need some quick coins, Villager gifts, or to complete Gaston’s quests, this is everything you need to know about where to find Alexandrite in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy