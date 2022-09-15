When does Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection release on PC?

It's gonna be here sooner than you think

For players who love to hunt for treasure, the Uncharted series has provided a lot of opportunities to find untold riches and explore cultures gamers might not otherwise be familiar with. Throughout the series, players’ wits are tested as they unearth treasures from long ago. While previously the series has been a PlayStation exclusive, it’s now coming to PC this fall.

The game will be launching as part of a collection of two games, remastered for PC and current-gen consoles. Here’s all the information you need to know about when Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releases on PC.

When does Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves release on PC?

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to release next month on Oct. 19. Players who purchase the collection will get access to Uncharted: A Thieves End and A Lost Legacy as part of this collection. Both of these games were previously released on the PlayStation 4 but have been remastered.

Both games are available via Steam or the Epic Games Store for pre-order ahead of release. Players who pre-order through Epic will receive Sully’s “New” Seaplane Glider in Fortnite. This news was previously leaked with the game’s release date earlier this month. Because of this, it’s likely that not many were surprised about this announcement.

Image via Epic Games

Both A Thieves End and A Lost Legacy will take the player on a unique journey through a pirate haven and the southern Indian peninsula. The players will search for lost artifacts while also dealing with the character’s own issues.

The collection was previously released for PlayStation earlier this year on Jan. 28.