What’s included in the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass

The release date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming up soon, on Thursday, Dec. 7, and those who are excited to play it can get even more fun stuff by getting the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass.

What does the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass include?

The Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass comes with five awesome extras. You’ll get two packs with new stories, an extra mission, a special banshee to ride, and a pack of cool gear for your character.

Story Pack One: The Sky Breaker

The first story pack, The Sky Breaker, will come out in Summer 2024. In this story, there’s a strange shadow in the sky that could be dangerous for the Na’vi people. They are having a big festival with lots of games. You have to stand up to the RDA and help keep the Na’vi clans together and safe.

Story Pack Two: Secrets of the Spires

The second pack, Secrets of the Spires, will be available a little later, in Fall 2024. In this story, you get to fly on your banshee and have exciting battles in the sky. You’ll explore a new canyon area to find out its secrets and try to bring peace to the land before it’s too late.

Bonus Quest: Familiar Echoes

The bonus quest called Familiar Echoes will be ready to play on the same day the game comes out. In this mission, you have to sneak into a very well-guarded place run by the RDA and secretly get into their computer system.

Your goal here is simple: mess up their plans without them knowing.

Resistance Banshee Mount

The Resistance Banshee Mount is a large, bird-like creature from Pandora you can ride. This special Banshee looks different because it is designed especially for Resistance members.

Resistance Equipment Pack

The Resistance Equipment Pack gives you special Resistance-themed clothes and weapons. It matches with the Resistance Banshee Mount, making your character look even more awesome.