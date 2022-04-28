While on your journey through the Lands Between in Elden Ring you may have stumbled upon a peculiar key item called Deathroot. The plant is difficult to find and players are given little to no indication about what to do with it, so if you’ve been having trouble with this herb of death, here’s everything you need to know.

What to do with Deathroot?

Deathroot can be exchanged for various Incantations and Ashes of War with Beast Clergymen Gurranq, who can be found alone in the Bestial Sanctum in the northeasternmost section of Caelid.

This location can be a bit tricky to get to because of how dangerous Caelid can be for newer adventurers. Luckily though, if you’ve defeated the Tibia Mariner boss in Summonwater Village and looted the Deathroot from it, you can head over to Roundtable Hold and speak to D, Hunter of the Dead and he’ll mark a Sending Gate in Limgrave on your map that will send you straight to the Beast Clergymen.

There are only nine Deathroot in total, and handing over each of them to Gurranq will earn you a unique reward for your efforts. Here’s everything you can obtain from Beast Clergymen Gurranq in Elden Ring:

First Deathroot: Clawmark Sacred Seal.

Second Deathroot: Bestial Sling Incantation.

Third Deathroot: Bestial Vitality Incantation.

Fourth Deathroot: Ash of War: Beast’s Roar (Note: handing over this Deathroot will cause Gurranq to become hostile towards you, and you’ll have to wittle his HP down to a certain point in order to make him friendly again).

Fifth Deathroot: Beast Claw Incantation.

Sixth Deathroot: Stone of Gurranq Incantation.

Seventh Deathroot: Beastclaw Greathammer.

Eighth Deathroot: Gurranq’s Beast Claw Incantation.

Ninth Deathroot: Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Where to find Deathroot?

Deathroot can be looted from the numerous Tibia Mariner bosses as well as a few chests in certain caves and catacombs. Here are the locations of all nine Deathroot in Elden Ring: