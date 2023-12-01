Valve announces Steam Link integration for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro

Valve has officially launched the Steam Link for the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, allowing players to access their Steam VR Libraries wirelessly. Valve posted the announcement, alongside a slick trailer, to Steam Link’s page on Nov. 30.

“We’re excited to announce the streaming technology of Steam Link is now available on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, allowing you to wirelessly play VR games from your Steam library,” Valve stated. It also provided players with hardware requirements and recommendations for the optimal Steam Link experience. Valve says that Meta Quest owners will need a 5GHz wired internet connection, an Nvidia GTX 970, Windows 10, and one of the Meta Quest headsets.

Valve’s recommended hardware for the Steam Link on Meta Quest is a Wi-Fi 6 or 6E broadband connection, at least 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 2070. For players who need a more in-depth guide on how to set everything up, Valve provides a full FAQ and guide, ensuring nothing goes awry.

Valve’s Steam Link is a downloadable app that allows you to access your Steam Library remotely. The app is already integrated with Steam on PC and has been Valve’s go-to remote gaming application for a while. Steam Link used to be a hardware device that never saw much commercial success, likely prompting Valve to adapt the feature into a software solution that has, in contrast, become widely popular among Steam enthusiasts and those who love gaming on the go.

Valve’s enthusiasm for VR also seems not to be dissipating whatsoever. Following the successes of Half-Life: Alyx and the Valve Index (its trademark VR set), the company seems highly enthusiastic about the technology. Another proof of this would be the upcoming Valve-hosted VR Fest on Dec. 4, which will feature a variety of popular VR titles, such as Among Us VR and Tetris Effect.