Torchlight: Infinite character tier list: Best and worst characters, ranked

Torchlight: Infinite has multiple characters with different hero traits to work with. While they are all fairly fun to play, not all are created equal. As the metagame changes every season, so too do characters’ power levels.

With that in mind, these are the best Torchlight characters in the current season.

Best characters in Torchlight: Infinite

There are 10 characters in Torchlight: Infinite, each with strengths and weaknesses. Some perform better than others, especially with the powerful builds you can put together to support their various play styles. them.

Whether you prefer single-player or co-op, these characters will work for you.

Tier Characters D-tier Bing, Carino C-tier Rosa, Thea B-tier Iris, Moto A-tier Gemma, Erika S-tier Rehan, Youga

D-tier characters

Bing

Bombs just aren’t going to cut it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bing’s capabilities are theoretically quite powerful but his damage doesn’t scale as well as others. In addition, Bing only has one hero trait, Blast Nova, which reduces his variety.

Carino

Neither are his bullets, unfortunately. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Carino’s circumstances are quite similar to Bing in the damage department, especially if you choose the Ranger of Glory hero trait. If you want to put his talents to better use, we recommend going for Carino’s Lethal Flash hero trait instead, with its scaling good enough to bump this character up a tier or two.

C-tier characters

Rosa

Considerably strong in the right hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rosa’s mobility and damage are respectable. As strong as she is with the right gear, Rosa’s playstyle requires you to get hit if you want to build up her damage. Once you get used to her unique playstyle, High Court Chariot Rosa becomes rewarding to master and play.

Thea

Fast and strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thea can seamlessly switch between high-speed offense and defense by manipulating her blessings. Incarnation of the Gods gives Thea extreme flexibility, but that freedom can complicate her for new players to pick up.

B-tier characters

Iris

Convening with spirits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iris is one of the two summoner characters in this tier. With her bevy of Spirit Magus skills, Growing Breeze Iris can deal damage while her summons tank for her. Her lack of mobility and low defenses make her vulnerable at times, so positioning is key.

Moto

An army of machines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moto is the other summoner that prefers technology. His army of mechanical summons tank and deal multiple types of damage. Charge Calling Moto is less vulnerable to being swarmed and his constant Overload buffs will ensure his minions stay on the offensive.

A-tier characters

Gemma

Freezing her enemies in place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gemma is the queen of crowd control with her arsenal of Cold spells. Frostbitten Heart amplifies her icy potential even further, constantly slowing and freezing enemies that approach her. Gemma’s only weakness is her dependency on Cold damage and lack of single-target skills.

Erika

Dancing circles around her enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Erika‘s specialty is high-speed movement. With Lightning Shadow, her reflexes get even faster while she dashes from enemy to enemy, inflicting Shock and dealing Lightning damage. Her playstyle can be quite risky for new players, but mastering her is worth the effort.

S-tier characters

Rehan

Unquenchable rage personified. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rehan is a powerful brute often found fighting amid enemies. This reckless playstyle is supported by his Anger hero trait, allowing him to build up Rage and deal immense bursts of damage. Just ensure you don’t burn out before you wipe out your enemies.

Youga

Spacetime manipulation at its finest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Youga is considered by many players to be the best Torchlight: Infinite character. Both his hero traits are strong, however, Spacetime Elapse deals more damage over time than its counterpart while imbuing Youga with immense speed. A lot of his damage is automatic, so to clear content all you have to do is plow through enemies.

