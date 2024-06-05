An image of a floating being clad in black and white in Torchlight Infinite
Best Torchlight: Infinite builds

The best builds for your gameplay.
Every character in Torchlight: Infinite provides something different. There’s a lot of build variety, and if you want to bring out the best in these characters, we recommend these builds.

Best builds in Torchlight: Infinite

While there are different builds for each character in Torchlight: Infinite, these work best for new and returning players alike. They are easy to get into with simple mechanics that can shred most content in the game.

CharacterHero TraitEquipment statsStrengths
BingBlast NovaPhysical damage, Critical strike chance, Critical strike damageAOE damage, High defense
CarinoRanger of GloryPhysical damage, Lightning damage, Attack speed, Critical strike damageLong-range sniping, Multiple target shots
ErikaWind StalkerPhysical damage, Lightning damage, Multistrike, Movement speedHigh movement/attack speed, Accessible and easy to play
GemmaIce-Fire FusionFire damage, Ice damage, Elemental damage, Cast speedHigh offensive power, AOE damage, Great scaling
IrisGrowing BreezeLightning damage, Minion damage, Minion critical strike damageHigh damage, Minion tanks, Easy to play
MotoOrder CallingMinion damage, Minion skill levels, Minion double damage chance, Minion attack speedMinion tanks, High melee/ranged minion damage
RehanAngerPhysical damage, Attack speed, Critical strike chance, Critical strike damageVery high damage, Great endgame scaling potential

Now that you know what the best builds are, let’s break them down in a bit more detail.

Blast Nova Bing build

Escapist Bing in the character selection screen of Torchlight Infinite.
Explosions galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build is a perfect choice for your Blast Nova Bing as you level up toward the endgame. The damage type is converted from Lightning to Physical as Lightning Shot launches explosive projectiles, dealing massive AOE damage. Blast Nova is the perfect trait for clearing smaller groups of enemies and taking down tankier bosses.

The only downside of this build is that it takes a while to activate the bombs, so stay on your toes.

Ranger of Glory Carino build

Divineshot Carino in the character selection screen of Torchlight Infinite.
Snipe your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Carino’s Ranger of Glory trait allows you to take out multiple targets from a safe distance. Lightning Shot is enhanced with more Lightning damage while Split Shot allows you to pierce through several enemies. Compound Source gives you enough sustain to spam your abilities.

The lack of AOE is this build’s only weakness, so early clearing might take a while.

Wind Stalker Erika build

Cateye Erika in the character selection screen of Torchlight Infinite.
Feline speed at its finest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Erika’s Wind Stalker trait allows you to dash around the battlefield and shred enemies quickly with multistrike on her Thunder Slash. This skill is boosted with additional Lightning damage support and Lightning Penetration for those harder-to-kill enemies.

Her strongest attacks require Erika to maintain a variety of buffs, making the build slightly harder to master, especially with the lack of AOE abilities.

Ice-Fire Fusion Gemma build

Frostfire Gemma in the character selection screen of Torchlight Infinite.
Fire and Ice combined. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gemma combines the power of Fire and Ice in this build. With Frostfire Strength, she applies Fire damage to Ice attacks and Ice damage to Fire attacks, making her a highly versatile caster. With enough cast speed and AOE, there is nothing she cannot kill.

However, Gemma is a glass cannon with low mobility, so remember, positioning is key.

Growing Breeze Iris build

The Forsaken Iris in the character selection screen of Torchlight Infinite.
The power of Spirits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iris keeps enemies at bay with her Thunder Spirit summon, dealing Lightning damage. With Amazing Friends and Socialite, the Thunder Spirit scales well into the endgame, allowing you to summon more than one Spirit at a time.

Iris lacks mobility, making her vulnerable to being swarmed. As long as you maintain your buffs consistently, you should be fine.

Order Calling Moto build

Commander Moto in the character selection screen of Torchlight Infinite.
An army of machines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Commander Moto summons multiple minions to help him tank and deal damage. Machine Guards are a great source of early damage while Spider Tanks deal high ranged damage with their projectiles. As you level up, you will need to maintain Overload buffs for your minions so that they can take down stronger enemies.

Like most summoners, Moto is quite slow and clunky. However, with the right gear, his high defenses should keep him alive through most attacks.

Anger Rehan build

Berserker Rehan in the character selection screen of Torchlight Infinite.
Fueled by Rage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Berserker Rehan amps up his high physical damage through his Anger. His damage is highly explosive and is further amplified when he goes Berserk. When Rehan’s damage gets high enough through his Rage, his attacks trigger Burst to deal bonus damage to all nearby enemies. His tankiness and damage allows Rehan to scale into multiple different endgame builds.

Rehan’s only weakness is his slow early game. His damage takes time to build up and frequently puts him in harm’s way, so always ensure that your defenses are up.

