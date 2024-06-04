Best Summoner build in Torchlight: Infinite

Torchlight: Infinite is an ARPG that allows players to choose from various characters with different playstyles. One popular playstyle that spans the ARPG genre is the Summoner playstyle, a hands-free approach to the game.

If that sounds appealing, this Summoner build is definitely for you.

Torchlight: Infinite Summoner build

Commander Moto is your man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play a Summoner in Torchlight: Infinite, you must have minions that do your bidding. These minions will clear most enemies with ease while your character stands back and directs them. If you encounter stronger enemies, you can buff your minions to deal even more damage and survive powerful attacks.

While there are different Summoner builds in Torchlight: Infinite, the build we are highlighting utilizes Commander Moto and his Order Calling Hero Trait. This combination allows Moto to create a small army of machines that will tank and deal damage. This build works equally well in solo play as well as co-op multiplayer.

Order Calling Moto Summoner playstyle

Start with this skill to begin your Summoner journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Summoner Moto build revolves around these main skills:

Summon Spider Tank

Summon Grim Phantom

Machine Army

Dark Gate

Electric Conversion

Summon Machine Guard (early game)

When you begin, you start with Summon Machine Guard, a skill that lets you summon a mechanical guard that will tank damage and attack. You can summon two Machine Guards, though that number can increase with skill upgrades. Regardless of how you upgrade the skill, it will quickly become outclassed by better ones.

The main minion skill you pick up that will be carried on to a final build is Summon Spider Tank. This skill summons a Spider Tank to help defend you. Their high health makes them great frontliners for your other summons that deal heavy damage. Pick up support skills like Assault Command, Maniacal Army, and Minion Damage to help you scale better.

The other summon skill you’ll need is Summon Grim Phantom. This is going to be your main offensive summon and will spawn up to two Grim Phantoms. You can also cast the skill again to teleport all Grim Phantoms to you. As they teleport, they’ll cast Destructive Light Cannon to devastating effect. Their damage type is Lightning.

Machine Army is one of your main buff skills. Casting this will grant all of your minions the Euphoria buff, which grants them bonus damage and movement speed depending on the number of active summons. Pick up the Cooldown Reduction and Extended Duration support skills.

Dark Gate is perfect for when you get swarmed. Casting it will teleport all minions to your side and grant them the Euphoria buff. You also gain Command buffs while your minions get bonus damage and movement speed after teleporting.

Finally, Electric Conversion is the aura of choice for this Summoner build. Activating it will grant all your minions bonus Lightning damage. This greatly benefits your Grim Phantoms and will increase their clearing speed.

Order Calling Moto Summoner equipment

Now that you have all your skills sorted, the next part of the build involves getting the right equipment. Since your skills are mostly focused on damage, your equipment should provide the needed survivability to keep your Summoner alive through difficult battles. For this build, your gear should have the following stats:

Head: Health, Energy Shield, Resistances

Health, Energy Shield, Resistances Chest: Health, Armor, Resistances, Minion Damage

Health, Armor, Resistances, Minion Damage Amulet: Health, Minion Damage, Minion Skill Levels (preferred)

Health, Minion Damage, Minion Skill Levels (preferred) Gloves: Health, Armor, Resistances

Health, Armor, Resistances Belt: Heath, Minion Damage, Resistances

Heath, Minion Damage, Resistances Boots: Health, Armor, Resistances

Health, Armor, Resistances Rings: Health, Minion Damage, Minion Critical Strike Chance

Health, Minion Damage, Minion Critical Strike Chance Weapon: Minion Skill Levels, Minion Damage, Minion Critical Strike Chance, Minion Movement Speed, Minion Attack Speed

As you may have surmised, the most important stat on your gear is health. Having more life to play with will ensure your survival in most situations. The higher your health pool, the more effective HP your armor and resistances will provide you. Having more gear with Energy Shield levels will greatly benefit your survivability.

The weapon(s) you choose to wield will be entirely offense-oriented. Since your main damage source is minions, you’ll ideally want weapons that give as many buffs to your minions as possible. This includes damage, attack speed, move speed, and additional levels to your minion skills so you can summon more with better stats.

Order Calling Moto Summoner talents

Pick the right talents for this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having the right talents on your Summoner will boost its endgame power further. You start with one talent tree and eventually invest in two others as you level up. The first talent tree you pick up will be God of Machines.

God of Machines: Tier one: Minor talent (Damage, Minion Damage) Tier two: Minor talent (Minion Attack Speed, Minion Cast Speed) Medium talent (Damage, Minion Damage) Tier three: Minor talent (Minion Critical Strike Rating) Medium talent (Minion Attack Speed, Minion Cast Speed) Tier four: Medium talent (Minion Critical Strike Damage) Tier six: Minor talent (Minion Damage) Tier seven: Legendary Medium talent (+Minion Skill Level)



Once you invest three points each in every talent mentioned above, move on to Machinist.

Machinist: Tier one: Minor talent (Minion Damage) Tier two: Minor talent (Minion Attack Speed, Minion Cast Speed) Medium talent (Minion Damage) Tier three: Minor talent (Minion Critical Strike Rating) Medium talent (Minion Attack Speed, Minion Cast Speed) Tier four: Medium talent (Minion Critical Strike Rating, Minion Critical Strike Damage) Tier seven: Minor talent (Minion Physical Damage) Tier eight: Minor talent (Synthetic Troops Chance for Double Damage) Medium talent (Minion Armor Penetration Damage) Tier nine: Legendary Medium talent (+Synthetic Troop Skill Level) Legendary Medium talent (+Minion Aura Effect, Ailment Damage to Minions)



The final talent tree to invest points in is Steel Vanguard. A lot of defensive options lie here.

Steel Vanguard: Tier one: Minor talent (Max Life, Max Energy Shield) Tier two: Minor talent (Attack Speed, Cast Speed, Minion Attack Speed, Minion Cast Speed) Medium talent (Max Life, Max Energy Shield) Tier three: Minor talent (Max Energy Shield) Medium talent (Attack Speed, Cast Speed, Minion Attack Speed, Minion Cast Speed) Tier four: Medium talent (Max Energy Shield, Charge Speed) Tier seven: Minor talent (Damage, Minion Damage) Tier eight: Minor talent (-Sealed Mana for Aura skills) Legendary Medium talent (Damage, Minion Damage, Chance to gain Tenacity, Agility, Focus Blessing on defeat) Tier nine: Medium talent (Increased Aura effect) Legendary Medium talent (+Stack of Tenacity, Agility, Focus Blessing)



Order Calling Moto Summoner Summoner traits

The best traits for a Summoner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final part of this build showcases the best traits for your Summoner Moto. Start with Order Calling and then pick up these traits as you level up.

Level 25 : Unite as One

: Unite as One Level 45 : All In

: All In Level 60 : Veteran

: Veteran Level 75 : Brother in Arms

: Brother in Arms Level 90: Rest & Ready

And that’s everything you need to know to play a very successful Summoner build in Torchlight: Infinite. If you’re looking to play a new character instead, we recommend going for Erika, a powerhouse in her own right.

