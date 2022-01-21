The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in February

Fans can play this classic game in its original N64 form thanks to the virtual console.

Image via Nintendo

Nintendo has been hard at work bolstering its offerings for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, and today, an iconic game joined the service while another was announced for February.

Nintendo announced today The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be the next game coming to the Nintendo 64 virtual console for Switch. This game will be the latest Zelda game to see a release on Switch, but to get access, you’ll need a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. With this subscription, you get access to not just the Nintendo 64 virtual console but also the SEGA Genesis.

If you’re a Zelda fan, this is a great service for you as Majora’s Mask will be joining Ocarina of Time as part of its offerings. There are plenty of other games, including today’s new addition of Banjo-Kazooie.

There are plenty of games available for these virtual consoles as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and with the subscription, you’ll also gain access to bonus DLC content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Right now, there hasn’t been an exact date revealed for when Majora’s Mask will join the service in February.