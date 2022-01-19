Banjo-Kazooie will join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Jan. 20

This iconic Nintendo 64 game is the latest addition to the ever-growing library of titles on the Switch's virtual console.

On Jan. 20, Nintendo Switch users are set to get another classic game available to play via virtual console, and it’s a title fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Nintendo announced today the iconic 3D platformer Banjo-Kazooie will become available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to play in just a few days. Banjo-Kazooie first launched for Nintendo 64 in 1998, and in the years since has cemented itself as one of the most popular games for the console. Fans can once again experience this in its original visual style but with the extra power of the Nintendo Switch console.

Embark on a wild quest with an unlikely pair! The adventures of Banjo and Kazooie begin here!



Banjo-Kazooie is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 1/20! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/R349r8gbvD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2022

To get access to this game on Jan. 20, you’ll need to have a membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This will cost slightly more than the regular NSO subscription but provides access to the Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis virtual consoles and game libraries.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched with a library of games for its N64 service, but since then, it has gained even more. Before Banjo-Kazooie, one of the latest additions was another popular game from the 1990s, Paper Mario.