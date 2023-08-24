The developers are being coy on if Six is in Little Nightmares 3

With the reveal of Little Nightmares 3 at Gamescom on Aug. 22 during Opening Night Live, the community is abuzz and asking one question: Will everyone’s favorite yellow raincoat-wearing lass Six make an appearance?



Six was the main character in Little Nightmares and made an appearance as a support character in Little Nightmares 2. Her appearance has become a staple of the franchise ever since. But with no Six appearing in the latest trailer, with the game focusing on a new duo, fans have been left wondering what has become of her.



I share the same sentiment with fans, and when I had the opportunity to interview some of those behind the third installment at Gamescom earlier today, it was the first question I was dying to ask. Granted, the answer I got wasn’t 100 percent exactly what I wanted, but it did leave me hoping and guessing ahead of the game’s release sometime in 2024.



When asked about Six’s inclusion, Coralie Feniello, Producer at Bandai Namco EU teased, “If you are a big fan and you have played Little Nightmares 1 and 2 you will be able to see some secrets in there and catch some elements that link everything together.” She then hinted that fans should look deeper into the trailer to really pick apart all that was on offer.



Wayne Garland, Game Director at Supermassive Games, also pushed the same narrative. “We wanted to tell a new and unique story while staying faithful to the franchise. And that means we have new characters and the new story,”



When pushed for further information, the duo gave the classic PR response of waiting to hear more about the title in the future. So while it isn’t a yes, it’s not exactly a no, either. So at least for me, and I’m sure some other Six loving members of the community, it’ll be fingers crossed on seeing her appear once more.



Until then, though, keep track of your lore books and prepare to once again dive into Nowhere when Little Nightmares 3 launches sometime in 2024.

About the author