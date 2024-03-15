Sony excluded Bloodborne from its ‘best PlayStation games’ vote, and fans aren’t taking it well

It’s not a novelty to see Sony gloss over one of FromSoftware’s best releases, as it has given players the silent treatment for nearly a decade. However, the company’s recent exclusion of Bloodborne from its “best PlayStation games” vote on X has rubbed some players the wrong way.

Recommended Videos

Sony has been running the vote since March 11 on X (formerly Twitter) under the title of “Which PlayStation game reigns supreme?” Players could see The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, God of War, and so on, with several entries of some franchises appearing as well, but one key absence was particularly noted: FromSoftware’s masterpiece, Bloodborne. Of course, players over on the Bloodborne subreddit, still vehemently praying to all deities for a remake, remaster, or PC port, didn’t take the news lightly, and Sony’s silence only grows louder.

Which PlayStation game reigns supreme?



Vote for your favorites in the polls below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6wZyFsSMof — Sony (@Sony) March 11, 2024

Sony’s head-to-head between its first-party titles is in the semi-finals stage and Bloodborne is nowhere to be found. It lives rent free inside the heads of its fandom, which has made several Reddit threads regarding Sony’s accidental (or purposeful) exclusion of the groundbreaking Soulslike. “They don’t even remember Bloodborne‘s existence,” one March 15 Reddit thread said. A user replying to it pointed out just how bad things really are with Sony including several entries of the same franchise and leaving out the fandom’s most coveted Souls game. “You know it’s bad when they have to put the same franchise twice, three times. And it’s three games for Spider-Man,” they wrote.

In another Reddit thread, a Bloodborne fan asked the community to politely stop reminding him of Sony’s ignorance towards the game. “Yes I know, Reddit Alerts,” they wrote. “Please stop reminding me.” One user said they would only know peace when Sony remembers Bloodborne exists and acknowledge it, though as time goes by, that notion becomes less and less likely.

The whole situation with Sony and Bloodborne is reminiscent of Valve’s stance, or lack thereof, on Half-Life 3 or Episode 3. They have been silent for over a decade, last update on the game coming in 2012. Bloodborne‘s DLC, The Old Hunters, came out in 2015 and it’s been radio silence ever since. Recently, FromSoftware chief executive Hidetaka Miyazaki said he’s glad people are so eager to see a Bloodborne remake, remaster or port, but that it’s all in the hands of Sony, who currently own the IP. Perhaps one day, hunters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more