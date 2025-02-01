Forgot password
A bullet about to hit the back of the head of an enemy soldier in Sniper Elite Resistance
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

Sniper Elite Resistance ‘Open Surgery’ guide: All organs you can shoot and how to hit them

Crisp, clean lock on your enemies' organs.
Image of Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil Bahuguna
|

Published: Feb 1, 2025 08:55 am

Sniper Elite: Resistance lets you take down enemies with bonus style points for precision shooting—providing you the iconic x-ray vision when shooting the vital organs.

One of the game’s many achievements is Open Surgery, which requires you to hit every organ once with a rifle in the campaign mode. This is a relatively easy achievement to earn—provided you know which spots to target.

With that said, here’s how to shoot all the organs in Sniper Elite: Resistance and bag yourself the prestigious Open Surgery achievement.

All organs you can shoot in Sniper Elite: Resistance

Two enemy soldiers in the scope in Sniper Elite Resistance
A well-placed shot can take down multiple enemies at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must hit nine organs to unlock the Open Surgery achievement in Sniper Elite: Resistance. These organs include the Head, Eye, Heart, Lung, Stomach, Intestine, Kidney, Liver, and Testicle

While a few of them are easy to target, it can take several hours to hit the right spots if you’re not well-versed in the human anatomy. However, there’s no need to worry as the Shooting Range offers targets at various ranges with all nine organs marked.

How to hit the organs in Sniper Elite: Resistance

Before diving into the organs you must hit, get used to your sniper rifle’s crosshair moving randomly from side to side while scoped in. You must control your reticle with slight corrective movements on your mouse or controller. But to make it even easier to shoot precisely, target the enemies facing you at close to mid-range. You’ll get familiar with the movements in just a few minutes in the Shooting Range, and once you’re good to go, here’s where to target to hit the organs:

OrganHow to hitWhere to target
HeadOne of the easiest to hit. Just put your reticle anywhere on the enemy’s forehead to land a perfect headshot and splatter their brain. This is probably the most satisfying kill cam to watch.
EyeEasier to do at close to mid-range. Aim slightly below the forehead to either the left or right sides to land an eyeshot.
Eye shot in Sniper Elite Resistance's Shooting Range
HeartEasier to hit at close range when the enemy is facing you. It took me several tries to hit the heart as the Lungs cover most of the chest. Aim slightly left off the left armpit to hit and explode the Nazis’ hearts comfortably.
Heart shot in Sniper Elite Resistance's Shooting Range
LungAim anywhere on the chest and avoid the center to hit either of the lungs.
Lung shot in Sniper Elite Resistance's Shooting Range
StomachEasier to hit when facing you and at mid-range. Target slightly below the left lung to hit a clean stomach shot.Stomach shot in Sniper Elite Resistance's Shooting Range
LiverIt’s right next to the stomach. So, simply place your reticle below your enemies’ right lung to crush their livers.
Liver shot in Sniper Elite Resistance's Shooting Range
IntestineAnother easy shot to hit. Aim slightly above the legs and at the center or belly button (below the stomach).Intestine shot in Sniper Elite Resistance's Shooting Range
KidneySimilar to the eyes, you can hit the left or right kidney. Keep your reticle at the same level as for an intestine shot, and move slightly to the left or right to hit either of the beans.
Kidney shot in Sniper Elite Resistance's Shooting Range
TesticleGetting the Nazis by their balls gets too real with this shot. Aim between the legs to destroy any chances of your enemies spreading their seed.
Testicle shot in Sniper Elite Resistance's Shooting Range

Whenever you shoot an enemy, the HUD informs you of the body part you strike—visible on the right side of your game’s screen. Depending on the difficulty you’ve set, it shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes to complete the Open Surgery achievement.

