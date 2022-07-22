PlayVS gives away Splatoon 3 & Nintendo Switch bundles to students

After partnering with Nintendo in May 2021, scholastic esports platform PlayVS intends to give free copies of Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch bundles to eligible participants.

PlayVS is a high school amateur esports tournament organizing platform that allows teams across the United States to compete against each other in online matches and seasonal leagues. Partenering with Nintendo, PlayVS officially recognized high school leagues in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon across its 3,000 participating schools.

Along with this partnership come tangible benefits for qualifying schools and competitors, providing free game copies, and more. In a statement from PlayVS, the start-up plans on supplying each enrolled Splatoon team with four copies of Splatoon 3 this coming fall.

For its other Nintendo titles, PlayVS is also giving away another round of Nintendo bundles. This package will include a Switch, one-year Switch Online membership, and a game code for either Smash Bros. or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe depending on what game the selected team is enrolled in.

The giveaway also comes with accessories valued at around $615.

Since partnering with Nintendo, PlayVS reports it has given away over 1,750 bundles, totaling approximately $800,000. The organization states this impressive philanthropic effort is to increase the accessibility of esports as extracurricular activities, and to help “develop critical 21st-century skills and potentially set them on track to receiving an esports college scholarship.”

In order to qualify for the Nintendo giveaway event, aspiring competitors should sign up to PlayVS’ website and enroll before the start of the Fall 2022 Season.