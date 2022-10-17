Nintendo Switch Sports servers are finally coming back after game-breaking bug

Nintendo Switch launched the long-awaited sequel to Wii Sports on April 29, allowing fans of the leisurely sports game to bowl, swordfight, play tennis, and kick soccer balls. But the fun was disrupted last week due to a game-breaking bug that is only just now being fixed.

Nintendo had to shut down Switch Sports‘ servers last week due to a major bug that made the game impossible to play. No matter if gamers were playing offline or online, the bug would cause the game to shut down completely during the pre-match loading screen. This started happening after the 1.2.1 update.

A bug has been found in the #NintendoSwitchSports Ver1.2.1 update which causes the software to close during the pre-match loading screen. This is unfortunately affecting both online and offline play modes. We have therefore temporarily suspended the rollout of this update. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 14, 2022

On Oct. 14, Nintendo told fans that they had taken down offline and online play temporarily, which left fans unable to play Switch Sports at all for the past three days. This left many Nintendo fans frustrated with the handling of the game in general.

this games been unfinished since its release in april & you can just feel how much they dont care about it after it didnt immediately pop off like wii sports did. sucks cuz i actually like this game & it has so much potential if they just…put more effort into it 😒 — OPERATION GOLDFISCH (@fromthestars98) October 14, 2022

When will Nintendo Switch Sports servers be back?

Nintendo has given an update on the frustrating situation. According to Nintendo’s Japanese website, the servers will return when the next patch, 1.2.2., comes out tomorrow. A second patch will then come out on Thursday, version 1.2.3., allowing players to back up their saves to Nintendo’s cloud services once again.

Nintendo also recognized the frustration some players felt and said that anybody who played Switch Sports and is also a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber will have the subscription extended by a week. On top of that, Nintendo will be doubling in-game points players receive when playing online from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3.