New, retro-style Power Rangers arcade game debuts at Summer Game Fest

Get ready to turn back the clock, because it’s morphin’ time like it’s 1993 all over again.

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is a classic, retro-style co-op arcade game coming soon, and it looks glorious. Done in the style of another recent beat-em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, it looks like a trip into a time machine.

Morph it up. Image via Digital Eclipse

The game made its surprise debut today during Summer Game Fest, and it’s looking like an absolute blast. The HUD in the gameplay teases five-player co-op, featuring all five of the original Rangers: Red, Blue, Pink, Black, and Yellow.

“In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers’ long-time nemesis,” the game’s Steam description says. “Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history.”

The game will feature both online and offline co-op, popular enemies from all different seasons of the show, and events from episodes that have been “remixed.” It will also feature the ability to pilot all of the original Dinozords, along with exciting vehicle sequences to shake up the classic, side-scrolling gameplay style from time to time.

“As we celebrate over 30 years of Power Rangers, we are excited to collaborate with Digital Eclipse to introduce Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind to our passionate fanbase,” said Eugene Evans, SVP digital strategy and licensing at Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. “We created Hasbro Retro Arcade to deliver a modern take on old-school arcade action based on our world-class brands and characters. This further illustrates our strategy to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development and we can’t wait for fans’ reactions when revisiting iconic moments through this new, yet retro, gameplay.”

In the works from Digital Eclipse and Hasbro Retro Arcade, it can be wishlisted now on Steam for its scheduled 2024 release.

