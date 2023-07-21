New Cyberpunk 2077 theory attempts to explain who set Nomad V up

The game has been out for nearly three years and people keep finding forgotten details.

A Cyberpunk 2077 fan and player has seemingly figured out how V, the protagonist of the game, got caught smuggling across the border in the nomad lifepath.

The theory made by Reddit user taylorjohnise claims that the Sheriff set Nomad V up and tipped off the border control. The theory is all based on the fact that the Sheriff has a camera on his hat.

“This man was literally recording EVERYTHING on his hat,” taylorjohnise wrote on Reddit on July 20. “That’s how border security knew EXACTLY what V looked like, what car she was driving, AND the fact that she had no clan backing her and Jackie.”

Another important detail caught by taylorjohnise is the Sheriff’s pouches. They feature the Arasaka logo, which is directly connected to Nomad V. In the nomad lifepath, V makes contact with Jackie, who needed a nomad to smuggle Arasaka contraband to Night Night.

Although not a lot of people agreed with taylorjohnise’s theory on Reddit, it sparked a good discussion on whether or not it’s possible to kill the Sheriff after the cutscene. It’s tricky, but if you run over an NPC after the cutscene, the Sheriff will be the one to respond as he’s part of the law enforcement. It will take a while to kill the Sheriff by running him over, but it’s absolutely possible.

Unfortunately, that will not alter the story of Nomad V in any way and you’ll still be caught smuggling by the border control. This weakens taylorjohnnise’s theory a bit, but it’s understandable that you cannot fully control the narrative of the game. Getting caught smuggling is a vital part of the Cyberpunk 2077 story and is inevitable.

