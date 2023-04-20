New bodycam FPS game proves being realistic isn’t always a good thing

This might be a little too much.

Every week, new game trailers are released across various genres. Some are teasers with very few details while others prove video games have become too realistic.

Unrecord is an upcoming single-player FPS revolving around the story of a police officer. This game is unique because it’s from the perspective of the police officer and his body camera. And while this provides a unique action perspective as you perform tactical maneuvers, the graphics have the internet questioning whether they’re real.

From watching the trailer, which released on April 19, it’s tough to tell if this is actual game graphics.

After seeing this trailer, some believe it’s a video and not actual gameplay, while others love the footage and are excited to see how the game turns out. Unfortunately, this has brought up new questions, not just about Unrecord but realistic FPS games in general.

As one Twitter user commented, games like this should be heavily moderated for younger audiences, and even for adults, the gameplay can be incredibly uncomfortable.

Seeing such vivid and realistic deaths could lead to a lack of empathy toward violent situations, and viewers question how far they’re willing to go. And also what kind of abusive DLCs might become available.

Even though realism can be beneficial in some games, this particular bodycam FPS game shows being realistic isn’t always a good thing.