My Time at Sandrock open beta multiplayer brings friends together

The much-anticipated multiplayer mode for My Time at Sandrock is finally coming to open beta after a closed beta testing period that players could only access if they met certain requirements. During the one-week beta, players can team up with three other friends and play the multiplayer version of the game.

From Jan. 12 at 5pm CT until Jan. 20, players can participate in the multiplayer open beta where up to four players will be able to collaborate and complete shared objectives in the desert town of Sandrock.

The storyline for the multiplayer version of My Time at Sandrock isn’t quite the same as the single-player version, but the storyline will be similar to what players experience in the solo version.

“The multiplayer gameplay maintains the legacy of Portia and Sandrock’s single-player modes, but becomes more intense as players work towards a shared goal of building common houses and commerce. In addition to this, players also enter the Meta area and experience the ‘semi-fictional, compressed’ stories of Sandrock’s history over the past 50 years,” the game’s press release reads.

Image via Pathea Games

Those who play the multiplayer mode will also get some additional stories and NPCs, and more character customization options. There is a multitude of ways players can interact with each other in the multiplayer mode, including exchanging gifts, playing mini-games, riding horses through the desert, and more. Collaboration will be important for combat in this new mode since the enemies are likely scaled for multiple players.

Loot will be shared between the players to develop a shared home. Players will have just about a week to explore everything that the game mode has to offer during the beta. The early access version of multiplayer is set to release in late March 2023, so if players miss out on the beta, there will be plenty of time to jump in when the mode releases in just a few months.