Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 takes flight in November with hot air balloons, firefighting, and more

Microsoft Flighter Simulator 2024 is set to reach new heights when it launches in November, giving players even more ways to take to the skies.

Four years after Microsoft Flight Simulator returned, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will allow players to live out their dreams in the clouds—whether that’s as a hot air balloon pilot, a firefighter, a stunt pilot, or more.

we'll be flying high in the skies from the comfort of our desk chairs November 19 ✈️



The variety of features includes aerial firefighting, search and rescue, commercial flights, cargo ops, VIP charter service, and air racing, as well as the option to jump into the controls of other airborne vehicles like hot air balloons and helicopters.

That results in the largest and most diverse fleet of aircraft in the series and “the most visually stunning rendition of Earth ever created”—with the simulator designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics, and gaming.

While a lot of that jargon may fly over your head, it will result in a beautiful landscape that gives you a blank canvas to play with and carve out the aviation career you want—and there isn’t too much longer to wait.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be released on Nov. 19 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as being available to players with an Xbox Game Pass subscription day one. Unlike the 2020 title, it will release the same day on PC and console.

That gives you plenty of time to choose how exactly you want to take to the skies and which career you’ll dive into first.

