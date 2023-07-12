Lone Pikmin 4 fan places Bulbmin ad in Times Square for a surprisingly low price

A Pikmin fan paid to have a Bulbmin appear in New York’s Times Square ahead of Pikmin 4’s release, sending the community wild.

Releasing on Nintendo Switch on July 21, Pikmin 4 is the fourth main installment of the series and the sixth installment overall, coming a decade after the release of Pikmin 3 on Wii U in 2013.

Having waited 10 years for Pikmin 4, fans are naturally excited, and one particular fan paid to have Bulbmin shown in Times Square—and it cost nowhere near as much as you’d think.

The original Reddit post from Naturesass showed a cost of $40 was paid through the TSX App, which allows users to pay to feature on a billboard for 15 seconds and is popular with content creators.

Airing at 11:51pm Eastern Time, plenty of fans flocked to Times Square in disbelief to see if the Bulbmin would take center stage and were delighted when the promo occurred.

One delighted fan described the moment as “one of the most powerful moments ever televised,” with another dubbing it “one of the greatest things” they had ever seen in their life.

To make things even better, fans around the world were able to see the moment happen in real-time through the live stream and could be a part of Pikmin history wherever in the world they were located.

It may well be the best takeover the TSX billboard has ever seen and could now spark a trend of fans using the feature to promote their favorite games, which would make for more memorable moments.

About the author