When does Pikmin 4 release?

At long last, a new Pikmin game is upon us. Nearly a decade after the release of Pikmin 3, Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 during its September Direct event. And while there was no gameplay footage to show and only a couple of stills alongside a teaser trailer, it was enough to have Pikmin fans chomping at the bit for a new puzzle and strategy game to play their way through.

Using Pikmin, each with their own abilities and specialties, players will once again be tasked with figuring out unique and innovative ways to solve the game’s various puzzles and enemies with their creatures in tow. Of course, there’s one big question raised by the teaser trailer shown for Pikmin 4: where, exactly, are the Pikmin?

There’s a backyard scene shown, and a camera view placed much closer to the ground, as heavily referenced by Nintendo after showing the camera. The game looks like it will be played on the ground level, letting you see the world like Pikmin would see it. But will you have to search out these Pikmin? And if so, where have they gone?

There are still plenty of mysteries surrounding the new game that have yet to be revealed, and likely won’t be until the game is released. Fortunately, when the game will launch isn’t quite so big of a mystery, as Nintendo was kind enough to give players a release window for Pikmin 4.

Pikmin 4 release date

Pikmin 4 is slated for release in 2023, according to Nintendo. There’s no specific window Nintendo gave for the release next year, but we can make a couple of guesses based on other specific release dates that Nintendo did give.

Clearly, next year’s most anticipated release for Nintendo is the game the company ended the September Direct with: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That game is scheduled for release in May 2023. Obviously not wanting to detract from such a large release and also give Pikmin 4 its own time to shine, it seems likely the new Pikmin will be released in the latter half of 2023.