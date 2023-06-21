How to play the Pikmin 4 demo

Pikmin 4 is fastly approaching, but for those unsure if they want to pick it up, or if they have never played a Pikmin game before this one, Nintendo has you covered with a new demo that will give you a taste of what is to offer.

Not much is currently known about the demo or what it will show off, but if its anything like previous Nintendo demos then chances are it’ll either be a small portion of the overall game or an experience that can only be had in the demo, such as its only micro world.

Here is exactly how you can start playing it.

How do you play the Pikmin 4 demo?

The Pikmin 4 demo will become available to download on June 28 at an announced time. It’ll be available on the Nintendo Switch eshop.

The download the demo, you need to find the Pikmin 4 game in the eshop. When you load up its store page the option to download a demo of the game should be available so long as the demo is live.

Discover the origins of the Pikmin series with HD versions of #Pikmin1 and #Pikmin2, coming to Nintendo #eShop later today!



Both games will be available separately or as a bundle. pic.twitter.com/80dE25yfTL — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) June 21, 2023

In the meantime though while you are waiting for the demo to go live, fans of the Pikmin series will be happy to know that both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 are now on Nintendo Switch in the form of digital titles on each region’s respected eshop. So while you waiting for the demo and the full release of the game on July 21, why not pick them up to pass the time?

